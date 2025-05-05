Did Aaron Rodgers Wear A Wedding Ring To The Kentucky Derby? You Make The Call

Did Aaron Rodgers get married to his girlfriend, Brittani, who has never been seen in public with the free-agent NFL quarterback?

Gossip hounds went nuts over the weekend when Aaron Rodgers showed up to Kentucky Derby parties and the race wearing what looks like a wedding ring on his left hand. The ring was on display Friday night at the Barnstable Brown Gala where Rodgers spent the night hanging out with his buddies Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, Jimmy Graham, AJ Hawk, Corey Linsley & David Bakhitari.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

"Not Brittany Spears. This is Brittani with an ‘i,'" Rodgers clarified on the Pat McAfee Show back in December when he revealed there was a new love in his life.

Then, in mid-April, without provocation, Rodgers revealed that this relationship with Brittani had taken the next step. "From the jump, I’m in a different phase of my life, I’m 41 years old [and] I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-field stuff going on that requires my attention," psychedelic brew-drinking, tripping balls Super Bowl-winning quarterback drama queen told McAfee.

Now here he is wearing a ring.

Was this just some Friday night thing where Rodgers wore some ring that just happened to fit on his left ring finger? Nope. He wore it to the race on Saturday.

Scroll through to the third photo in this Instagram post see Aaron proudly showing off that ring.