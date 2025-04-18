Aaron Rodgers' Girlfriend Situation Has Been Upgraded To 'Serious' But We've Been Down This Path

Here we go again with Aaron Rodgers' girlfriend news because he keeps dragging us in.

During his Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers updated the world on his relationship with a mystery woman named "Brittani" with an ‘i’ as he made sure to tell everyone back in December during a pre-Christmas appearance with McAfee.

"Not Brittany Spears. This is Brittani with an ‘i,'" Rodgers said months ago.

This week, Rodgers made sure to give us all an update on his relationship.

"From the jump, I’m in a different phase of my life, I’m 41 years old [and] I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-field stuff going on that requires my attention," the free agent quarterback revealed.

Serious? OMG!

Look, we have been down this path with this tripping balls psychedelic potion-drinking drama queen. For a guy who claims he doesn't care what the world's saying about him, he sure wants us to know he's in a relationship.

And this isn't the first time he's been weird about such a thing.

Let's go back to 2021 when, during his COVID-season MVP speech, he revealed he was "engaged" to Shailene Woodley. Five days before that announcement, it was revealed that they were dating. "They have seen each other and been in touch," an insider told E!. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

I just have to laugh at how that worked out.

Woodley revealed in 2024 that she still cries over the "toxic" relationship with this weirdo. She says the relationship ended because "everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change."

She went further. "I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022," the actress told Outside.

And further.

"I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment," Woodley added.

Was Olivia Munn talking about Aaron Rodgers in 2020 during a sex-talk segment with Whitney Cummings?

Here's the transcript from that conversation where Munn referenced a guy she'd dated "for years." According to her dating history, Rodgers was Munn's longest relationship up to 2020:

Swear to god I’m like I regret every time I have fake moaned because these guys are out there feeling so f--king confident. I have this one, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex. In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together and I asked him once and said why don't you ever go down, but by the way, I don't want you to.

Um, but I’m just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can't get out of my vagina and I’m like you have to fake it all the time.

He said he's like, well, I just haven't had a lot of you know experience doing it and I was like, oh, and that's when I was also like, um, he may like Benton (Whitney friend/assistant/show producer) instead you know.

And then Rodgers went on to reportedly have a relationship with a woman who had to deny she's a witch

We cannot talk about Rodgers' wild private life without bringing up the weird relationship he reportedly had with a woman who went by the name Blu of Earth. In 2022, she didn't deny the relationship, but she denied being a witch.

"And I do NOT identify as a witch (crying emoji)(.) Y'all are hilarious," Blu wrote on an Instagram Story.