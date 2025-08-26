Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Stun With Engagement Announcement. Will There Be A Prenup?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged, and there's one question many are likely asking:

Will there be a prenup?

The billionaire singer, who is the most famous entertainer in music on the planet, shocked people on Tuesday when she announced the engagement on Instagram.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the "Love Story" singer wrote in the caption, with the comments noticeably turned off.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged.

First off, props to the happy couple. This is a pro-love and pro-family website, and we always love to see people taking the big step forward. This country would benefit from more marriage and stability, not less of it.

So, everyone clap your hands and start searching online for a wedding registry. Need to know what a billionaire asks for once she gets engaged.

Now, that leads me to a very important point:

What is this prenup going to look like?

On the surface, it might sound like a ridiculous question, seeing how Kelce is an NFL player, but I'm about to crack an egg of knowledge on some of you.

Taylor Swift is *SIGNIFICANTLY* wealthier than Travis Kelce, and she has decades more of earnings potential. The Chiefs star is rich. Taylor Swift has generational "F-you" money. If you don't understand the difference, here's a good way to sum it up.

Travis Kelce can afford to fly private if he wants to. Taylor Swift owns a private jet - a Dassault Falcon 7X - that is worth at roughly $54 million, what Kelce grossed in the NFL the past four seasons.

Let's break down the numbers a bit further:

That means Swift's current private jet (she's had previous ones) is worth more than 50% of Kelce's entire net worth. Again, the difference between being rich and having "f-you" money is very real, and that's going to generate a lot of speculation on a prenup.

You know the old saying. What's the quickest way to become a millionaire? Be a billionaire and get divorced without a prenup.

I'm not the only one coming to this conclusion. Social media is hopping with the same speculation.

This isn't new speculation. It was reported in 2024 that Swift wouldn't ever entertain the idea of getting married without a prenup.

Prenup laws vary from state to state, but generally speaking (and I can tell you this with a very high degree of confidence), prenups at a baseline will protect any and all assets a person has when entering a marriage and the growth of them during a marriage. Things can get messy if old money is used to fund a person's lifestyle once in a marriage, which is why there's usually separation in finances to avoid this from happening. The goal is to protect all major assets - land, investments, intellectual property, etc. - from being fair game in a divorce.

Fortunately for Swift and Kelce, they have the money to afford the best lawyers on the planet.

Don't expect details to ever leak, but there's zero shot someone as savvy as Swift won't protect herself. Best of luck to the happy couple. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.