Aaron Rodgers Announces He's Married At His First Pittsburgh Steelers News Conference

Aaron Rodgers is hitched to the Pittsburgh Steelers and also has a new wife

The biggest news of the day we learned during the first news conference Aaron Rodgers held as a Pittsburgh Steeler? He's married!

"It's a wedding ring," Rodgers said when a reporter asked him about the ring on his left ring finger.

And how long has the 41-year-old been hitched?

"It's been a couple of months," Rodgers offered.

Reasons Rodgers Took So Long

Cue the jokes about Rodgers marrying his own ego. Or his own theories. But, seriously, we really don't know who the happy bride is.

So we're off and running on the Aaron Rodgers era in Pittsburgh. One presser, and we've already got good gossip.

We've also got yet another reason, perhaps, that Rodgers took so long in finally agreeing to sign with the Steelers – which he did after agreeing to a one-year deal Friday.

Rodgers did repeat why it took him 70 days to commit to the Steelers after visiting with the team in March.

"I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life," Rodgers said obviously referencing the difficulties someone close to him has had following a cancer diagnosis. "Some things improved a little bit to where I felt I could be all in here with the guys.

"I didn't want to shortchange the guys and sign and be elsewhere mentally or physically. Until I could be all in, I needed to take care of my business."

Rodgers Explains Why Steelers Are Special

So why the Steelers?

"I think that starts with Mike Tomlin," Rodgers said. "I've been a fan of his for a long time. There's a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of them (Green Bay) for 18 years. This is another one of those.

"And there's something special about this area. So many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning."

Rodgers played for Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy in Green Bay. His position coach was Pittsburgh native Tom Clements. He also had what he called "a lot of Yinzers" as teammates throughout his career.

Rodgers Makes Decision From The Soul

Rodgers explained why he still wants to play at age 41 after winning a Super Bowl and four MVP trophies. Why latch on to his third team for what is likely to be only a one-year tenure?

"I don't need it," he admitted. "For my ego, I don't need it to keep playing. A lot of decisions I've made over my career and life from strictly ego, even if they turn out well, are always unfulfilling. But decisions I've made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling. So this is a decision that was best for my soul.

"And I felt like being here with Coach T, and the guys they got here, and the opportunity here was the best for me. And I'm excited to be here."