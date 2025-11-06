Jenny Dell Sheds Her CBS Uniform For Just A Towel, Heidi Klum Mother-Daughter Lingerie Shoot & Poor Zohran!

Over the hump and safely into another big (unofficial) weekend. If there's football on, it's the weekend. MACtion excluded, of course.

So, welcome to Thursday. Welcome to our second weekend of November. Welcome to another award-winning Nightcaps – the one where Jenny Dell ditches her CBS uniform for a towel.

And if that doesn't keep the awards flowing, I don't know what will! Come on. You ain't getting this sort of #content over at CNN.

What else? I've got Danica slamming an Iowa Gen-Z LIB, we celebrate the one-year anniversary of Trump stuffing Kamala in a locker, Heidi and daughter Leni are BACK for another totally normal ad campaign, and we check in on Day 1 of the Zohran Mamdani regime in NYC.

You'll never believe it, but he's already asking for money! Weird for a politician, I know. Especially after he promised everything would be free!

Grab you some nachos for National Nachos Day, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Great news! The Iowa Lib has been CAUGHT, and there is a TWIST!

So, I wrote about that disgusting Gen-Z Iowa Lib this morning, mainly because Danica Patrick took her to task over the above video.

"Can you imagine being this triggered all day long?! I have a million ugly things going through my mind to sat … But – she's ugly enough," Danica said on her Instagram story.

She's right, by the way. Seriously, just for a second, imagine waking up and being like this lunatic. What a filthy piece of garbage. This is why the Libs are toast. I know they're on some sort of high this week because the socialist won in NYC – more on him in a minute – but it won't last. It never does.

And it's because this is who they are deep down. Just hateful, nasty people. Trump warned us a decade ago, by the way. He called Hillary Clinton a nasty woman a DECADE ago, and everyone thought he was out of line saying that.

Clearly, he was just very much ahead of his time. They are nasty. All of them. Who does this? Who just does something like this? Frankly, the ONLY thing that's surprising here is that this isn't a white college chick.

They're the worst. The white liberal Gen-Zers in this country are on a ROLL this week. Head on a swivel, America. They're coming.

Luckily, though, this nutjob will NOT be leading the way. Thanks to my crack reporting (not really, but maybe), she was ARRESTED just a bit ago.

But wait, there is MORE to this story. Drum roll please …

The Mamdani regime is ROLLING already

Incredible. God, the Libs really are the gift that just refuses to stop giving. Honestly, I should've seen this coming. That's on me. I wrote that story this morning, and it didn't even cross my mind that this person could've been trans.

OF COURSE, she/he is. It's so perfect. The Dems are so embarrassing. This is who they are catering to, by the way. This is who they are empowering. What a time to be alive.

First, it's Iowa. Next? New York City, most likely. Hell, it's probably already happening.

Speaking of, let's go ahead and check in the Big Apple as Zohran takes control. Sounds like the well is already dry for the socialist, who spent his first hours in office recording a video begging New Yorkers for money after spending the past six months promising everything would be free.

You can't make it up:

Jenny from the block, Heidi's new shoot & happy one year to Trump!

Amazing. Who saw it coming?! Come on! Of course you did. The ‘Hot Girls For Zohran’ didn't, but you did. Oh well. They'll learn soon enough.

The countdown to Jan. 1 is ON, baby! Both in New York City … and Florida!

NOOOOO! They're COMING. It's already #SnowBirdSZN down here, and now this? We are COOKED.

Maybe I'm the one who's cooked, given I just finally sold my house after it sat on the market for four months. Naturally, it didn't quite make the money I assumed it would when I bought it a few years ago. Awesome.

Although, to be fair, I doubt that rich New Yorkers are moving to Florida and looking for a 4-2 in DeLand. Could be wrong, though.

Anyway, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a big night of football. First up? Happy one year to all who celebrate!

What a moment that was last year. It almost made 2020 worth it. Almost.

Just an absolute ass-kicking by Trump and the Republicans in the 2024 election. He mopped the floor with Kamala. It was a bloodbath from the start of the day to the end of the night, to the next morning.

Hell, he was still widening his lead DAYS later as votes kept coming in.

Obviously, we needed that little reminder today, because it hasn't been a great week for Big R Republicans. The Libs returned the favor Tuesday night, sweeping pretty much every special election across the country, from New York to California. Not great!

But, this is the sort of spark we need to get back in this game. It's only the end of the first quarter, folks. We have a lot of ballgame left.

Let's get back to basics, and start executing again at a high level. One play at a time. Do your job. Win the down. Play complimentary football.

Did I miss anything? No? Good!

Next? Let's check in with America's favorite mother-daughter duo!

Toooooooooooooooootally normal stuff here from Heidi and Leni Klum. Nothing to see here! Move it along, you monsters.

OK, that's it for today. Good one all around. Solid Thursday. Let's end it with CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell gearing up for a big Saturday of Big Ten action.

See you tomorrow.

