White House Celebrates Trump's Anniversary By Showing Footage Of Libs Throwing Tantrums On Election Night

This is how the Republicans regain momentum after a tough week

Happy anniversary to all patriots and sane Americans across this great country! It's officially been one year since Donald Trump stuffed Kamala Harris in a locker and threw away the key.

Now, Trump's signing peace deals and tariffing the hell out of everyone (at least for the time being), while Kamala's doing book tours and slamming back bottles of wine.

That first one is true. That second one might be speculation on my part. Who knows!?

Anyway, it's been one year since last November's election, and the White House celebrated today by giving us maybe the greatest video compilation of liberal meltdowns I've ever seen.

Soak 'em in, folks. This is the good stuff:

This is how we get momentum back on our side

Amazing. What a moment that was last year. It almost made 2020 worth it. Almost.

Just an absolute ass-kicking by Trump and the Republicans in last year's election. He mopped the floor with Kamala. It was a bloodbath from the start of the day to the end of the night, to the next morning.

Hell, he was still widening his lead DAYS later as votes kept coming in.

Popular vote. Electoral vote. Every swing state. You name it, Trump won it. Kamala was so shaken that she spent the next several months penning her new book, "107 Days," in case you wanted to read up on how to run the worst campaign in election history.

Obviously, we needed that little reminder today, because it hasn't been a great week for Big R Republicans. The Libs returned the favor Tuesday night, sweeping pretty much every special election across the country, from New York to California. Not great!

But, this is the sort of spark we need to get back in this game. It's only the end of the first quarter, folks. We have a lot of ballgame left.

Let's get back to basics, and start executing again at a high level. One play at a time. Do your job. Win the down. Play complimentary football.

Did I miss anything? No? Good!

Let's have a big Thursday.