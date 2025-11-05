Trump-Hating Kathy Griffin Terrifies America In A Red Bikini At 65

The Libs are mocking us this week and I don't love it.

Well, it hasn't been a great week for Republicans. Let's just call a spade a spade here — we might be in trouble. Don't love the vibes right now. At all.

First, Tuesday's election day was a bloodbath. New York City is now under communist control. California is already throwing a redistricting party. The new Virginia AG fantasizes about murdering GOP lawmakers. New Jersey is still blue, despite some thinking she'd turn red.

Not good. It was a tough day. Credit where it's due, the Dems mopped the floor with us.

But all of that pales in comparison to what Trump-hating Kathy Griffin put America through on Tuesday. This was the icing on the cake for the Libs, and I'm not sure we have a counterattack.

Griffin, 65, celebrated her birthday by wearing a red bikini on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show. Nobody asked for it. Nobody wants it.

But, America, we got it:

We have to draw the line here

Horrifying. One last Halloween scare before we officially transition into the holiday season. Didn't see it coming. And now, I can't un-see it. Wish I could, but I can't. It's burned into my brain forever, much like when she disgustingly held up a severed Trump head years ago.

Remember that? Little did we know that was just the start of what's today known as "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Look, we just have to wear this right now. Nothing good is happening at the moment. Much like a football game, Lady ‘Mo has swung in the Dems’ direction as we near halftime.

The Supreme Court is ruling on Trump's tariffs later today, too. With the way this week has gone, I wouldn't hold my breath on that one, either.

Don't love the vibes this week. We need to pick ourselves up off the ground, and we need to do it ASAP. I can deal with a couple election losses. I cannot deal with Kathy Griffin turning 65 and letting it all hang loose for the world to see.

We have to draw the line somewhere, and this feels like the right place to do it.

Let's end the week a little stronger than we started it, America. Please.