Hollywood Lib Debra Messing Turns On Her Filthy Party, Sides With Trump & Takes Shot At America-Hating Mamdani

Didn't have this one on my bingo card in 2025

Wake up, New York City – you're run by a communist now! Happy November. Happy Hump Day. What a way to end the year!

That's right. Zohran Mamdani, the most insane politician I've ever laid eyes on, has won the New York City mayoral race. To be fair, his competition was maybe the worst competition I've ever seen, but still. He won. Fair and square.

No more rent, and free groceries for all! Let's get this socialism ball ROLLING. I can't WAIT for my property value here in Florida to skyrocket again. It's gonna be like COVID, but on steroids.

Anyway, that lunatic is now running New Your City, and he's crazy. So crazy, in fact, that notorious Hollywood Lib – and Will & Grace star – Debra Messing has spent the past 24 hours reposting Truth Socials from DONALD TRUMP to show her disdain for Mamdani.

Oh yeah! She's also taking major heat right now from her Lib counterparts because she shared a post on her Instagram story that suggested Mamdani is a jihadist.

The Libs have lost Debra Messing. THAT's how far left they've gone!

Welcome to the team, Deb!

YES! Welcome to the team, Debra Messing! I was never a huge Will & Grace fan, but my wife LOVES it. I'm pretty sure we still have all the seasons on DVD somewhere in the attic. True story. She will be thrilled to have you aboard!

Look, I'm sure Debra Messing is still a Big D Democrat. They never fully veer away from their party, especially when it pertains to Trump. But, this Zohran Mamdani nutjob is so polarizing, and so insane, and hates America so much, that he's somehow managed to turn Hollywood Libs to Trump.

Think about that. Think about just how hard that is to do. Debra Messing was a Biden girl. She was a Kamala girl. From what I remember, her and Trump used to spar back in the day:

"Debra The Mess Messing." Hilarious. An all-timer from Trump there.

But that's all in the past now, apparently. All it took was New York City electing a communist mayor to get Debra Messing to swing right. I'm not even Jewish, but I 100% get it. Don't blame her one bit. Next thing you know, she'll probably be my neighbor down here in free Florida.

Can't wait. Neither can my wife.