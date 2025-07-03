Trump-Hater Kathy Griffin Spotted In The Wild Looking Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie

Stay away from storm drains, kids, Kathy Griffin is on the loose!

I've covered a ton of these wacko celebrities over the years who have gone off the deep end thanks to Donald Trump. The list is so long, it's almost impossible to get to everyone.

Rosie. Ellen. George Lopez. Olbermann. Mark Hamill. Bill Burr is such a simp now, it's almost unfathomable.

But none of them – and I mean NONE of them – compare to what's happened to Kathy Griffin. She wins, and she wins in a landslide.

After posting yet ANOTHER video of a beheaded Donald Trump to her social media account – that's two in nine years! – Kathy stepped out into the wild this week looking like something out of a Stephen King novel.

I'd imagine you can piece this puzzle together on your own:

Donald Trump has completely broken Kathy Griffin

Oh my. Chills. Absolute chills. I didn't think it was real. But it's real. That's a real person. That's Kathy Griffin in 2025.

She's Pennywise the clown from IT. I mean, that much is obvious. It's so obvious, I waited to say the name until 200 words into this blog because I knew you'd know exactly what I was talking about without confirming it.

Again, I've covered a ton of these lunatics since I joined OutKick three years ago. Rosie O'Donnell is a staple at this point, especially since she moved to Ireland.

Same with Ellen, who fled the country late last year with her wife, and is now living on a farm in the UK.

But Kathy Griffin puts them all to shame. They're all minor-leaguers compared to her. What Donald Trump has done to this woman is shocking. He's completely broken her. Could you imagine looking like that?

Seriously, just imagine for a second looking in a mirror before leaving your house, and saying, ‘Yeah, this will work. Let’s hit the road!'

It's so sad, but also, so funny. Kathy Griffin acts like a clown, and now she looks like one. It's such a perfect picture for the Democratic Party since Trump won last year.

They've all made complete asses out of themselves in the seven months since the election. I thought they looked silly the first time around with Trump, but that was PEANUTS compared to what we're getting so far during Trump 2.0.

Head on swivel, everyone. Stay the hell away from storm drains.

Kathy Griffin's on the loose.