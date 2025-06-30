VIDEO: Crazy Kathy Griffin Sparks Outrage with Graphic TikTok of Decapitated Trump, Musk, and Bezos Art

Comedian Kathy Griffin was ‘unhinged’ with her latest anti-Trump social media stunt. Griffin, 64, is stirring up a firestorm with a nasty TikTok video flaunting artwork of President Donald Trump and other billionaires with their heads chopped off.

The gruesome art shows the bloody, severed heads of Trump, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

It was a familiarly shameless stunt for the faded star.

"For the first time ever… no comment," Griffin captioned the post.

"Kathy Griffin is one sick individual," one user wrote on X, reacting to her celebration of political violence against Trump. In 2017, Griffin faced major backlash for posing with a decapitated head of Trump, landing her on the No-Fly List for two months.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my [then] 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" Trump responded to the 2017 photo.

Notably, Griffin's crusade against Trump, marked by erratic anti-Trump rants, has also come at a huge loss for her. Griffin has canceled multiple tour dates due to low ticket sales as audiences flee from her craziness.

Her latest video adds another chapter to her saga of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Social media reactions slammed Griffin’s latest video as deeply distasteful.

