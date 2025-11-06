Danica Patrick Torches 'Ugly' Woman Who Performed Disgusting Act At Charlie Kirk Event

Danica Patrick will NOT stand for Charlie Kirk slander or disrespect, which makes sense given Danica's A) a normal human, and B) not insane.

Feel like that's a pretty low bar to set when it comes to morals and values, but that's what the Libs have forced us to do. We have to set the bar so low nowadays, and they still, somehow, fail to clear it most of the time.

That's what happened recently at a Turning Point USA event. Turning Point, for those who don't know, was Kirk's company. It was his mission. His life's work. It's also where Danica Patrick and Charlie met for the first time. It was her "red-pill" moment, as she has said a thousand times.

She went to an event in Dec. of 2023, and was literally campaigning for Donald Trump eight months later. Obviously, it had an impact.

Which is why Kirk's murder earlier this fall continues to have an effect on Patrick, and why she continues to call these SCUMBAGS out who do or say nasty and despicable things to Kirk, his family, and his supporters.

Let's go ahead and check in on the latest:

Get these scumbags out of here!

"Can you imagine being this triggered all day long?! I have a million ugly things going through my mind to sat … But – she's ugly enough."

Yes! Get her, Danica! What a piece of garbage. This is why the Libs are toast. I know they're on some sort of high this week because the socialist won in NYC, but it won't last. It never does.

And it's because this is who they are deep down. Just hateful, nasty people. Trump warned us a decade ago, by the way. He called Hillary Clinton a nasty woman a DECADE ago, and everyone thought he was out of line saying that.

Clearly, he was just very much ahead of his time. They are nasty. All of them. Who does this? Who just does something like this?

Imagine living that sort of life. Danica's right. Just for a second, imagine being THIS triggered by … conversation? Disagreement? I don't even know what's got this lunatic triggered, but she ruins a perfectly good coffee spread along the way, and that's just disgusting.

Frankly, the ONLY thing that's surprising here is that this isn't a white college chick. They're the worst. The white liberal Gen-Zers in this country are on a ROLL this week. Head on a swivel, America. They're coming.

Anyway, good for Danica calling this slob out. Piss off, Iowa slob. What a disgrace. What an ugly, filthy, disgusting disgrace.

Danica might not have said it, but I will!