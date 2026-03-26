Jennifer Lopez Goes Full Vegas Stripper In Fishnet Stockings, Racist Harry Potter & Nashville's Gay Puck Night

NOW, we can celebrate MLB's Opening Day. Lord knows whatever that garbage was on Netflix last night was nothing close to it.

Frankly, I think we should all just forget it ever happened.

What a mess. But, all is forgotten now. Baseball is back, the Sweet 16 starts tonight with my Nebraska Cornhuskers, and we've got a massive few days ahead of us.

I've already got an NRFI placed, because what sort of patriot would I be if I didn't put in an NRFI on Opening Day? A fake one, that's who!

(It already lost)

Let's ride.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Jennifer Lopez rattles some cages at 56 with an outfit that can be loosely described as "clothes."

What else? I've got plenty of fallout from Netflix's awful MLB debut even though I just said we should never speak about it again. I've still got spaces to fill and a class to teach, you know.

I've also got the new Harry Potter series on HBO setting us up for a decade of intense racism, I'm so confused by the Bert Kreischer obsession in our country, and Sophie Cunningham goes for a swim to celebrate her new WNBA salary.

Sound good? Good!

Grab you a mammoth hot dog for an outrageous price to celebrate the REAL Opening Day, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Netflix was pretty horrible last night

I don't love to be the guy who just takes the low-hanging fruit and craps on anything new. There's a ton of that in today's world, and I'm guilty of it, too.

So, before I crap on Netflix, here are some good things I saw last night:

Matty V in the booth was solid. He always is.

No issues with buffering on my end.

The national anthem was an all-timer. Not sure if that's a Netflix thing, but it's worth noting.

That's about it.

Now, to the … cons:

The pregame show, with Elle Duncan of all people, was terrible. She kept calling home plate "home base." What are we doing here?

I'm not sure why we needed Jameis Winston, and I love Jameis Winston.

You needed binoculars to read the scorebug.

The interview with Rob Manfred was laughable. Do they know we're eight months away from a lockout?

We spent half an inning talking to Bert Kreischer in a kayak. Can someone – anyone – explain to me why Bert Kreischer needs to be in EVERYTHING nowadays? What am I missing? Where did he come from?

All of that is fixable. It's all forgivable. Most of it is understandable, given it was Netflix's first MLB broadcast.

Here's where they really pissed me off, though:

The new Harry Potter looks great!

Goodness gracious.

HOW does the producer not switch to the scoreboard here? There are a billion camera operators in this production, and you're telling me NONE of them were dialed in on the scoreboard?

We've talked about this ABS system for years now. Years. And then, we finally get a challenge in the fourth inning. The first EVER ball/strike challenge in MLB history … and Netflix missed the entire thing because it was interviewing Tony Vitello in the dugout.

Don't get me started on these mid-game interviews with coaches, by the way. The biggest waste of time on the planet.

It's not like it all happened too quick, either. It didn't. The batter had to tap his helmet. The umpire had to call timeout. They all had to stare at the scoreboard and wait a few seconds.

Netflix had plenty of time to switch over and, at the very least, show us the review.

But they just … missed the entire thing! The whole sequence. Gone. Poof. Never happened. They never showed the actual pitch, or the actual ABS in use. They only briefly showed the batter and umpire staring at a screen that WE COULDN'T SEE!

Whew. What a rant. Good to have baseball back, though!

Now, speaking of things we (wish) couldn't see, let's check in on the new Harry Potter reboot!

JLo never left, Sophie by the sea & the Preds go gay!

Yep. We now have a black Snape, and a hispanic Hermione. Neither, by the way, follow the books. In fact, Snape is described as having a pale face in the books!

Could you imagine, just for a second, if HBO did a reboot of, say, Black Panther and made T'Challa a white dude? My God. The world would burn. The libs would make it their January 6.

I wrote about this earlier, so I won't rehash it too much here. BUT, for future reference, Snape's entire storyline is about him getting picked on as a boy for his appearance, and, at one point, he's hung upside down from a tree (!!!).

Hermione is also called a "mudblood" for the entire series. That means "dirty blood."

I cannot WAIT for HBO to air those episodes with these new replacements now in place. It'll be anarchy.

And if you don't think HBO will install some sort of race plot into this Harry Potter reboot, you are NUTS.

The masked-up execs with "My Body, My choice" shirts on are SLOBBERING over the thought of it.

You ever seen Imperium? You will NEVER be able to watch Harry Potter the same again. Wild little movie.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Opening Day class into a big night, and let's do it quickly – my Red Sox are in Cincinnati this afternoon!

First up? I know there's been a lot of baseball talk today, but don't you forget that we've still got hockey on TV!

I mean, come on. That's too easy. The jokes write themselves. A team called the Predators doing a pride night? At least give us a challenge, Nashville! Make us at least work for it.

From the NHL:

The Nashville Predators will host their 11th Annual Pride Night with a pre-game plaza party on Thursday, March 26 at Bridgestone Arena. The plaza party will start at 5 p.m. CT.

The party will also include an interactive "What Does Pride Mean to You" mural, in partnership with Nashville Pride, that fans can fill out; a photo booth; a glitter bar; and activations from Imaginarium, Queertopia, the Frist Museum and more.

Sounds like a blast! Nothing like going to an NHL game and enjoying a nice glitter bar and activations from "Queertopia." The Preds know how it's done!

Next? You know who ain't messing with "Queertopia" today? Sophie Cunningham.

That's our girl. The knee is all recovered. The WNBA has a new CBA. And Sophie has a fuller wallet. Life is good, as you can see.

OK, that's it for today. Happy Real Opening Day to all who celebrate.

Take us into it, Jennifer Lopez!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You ever been to a glitter bar? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.