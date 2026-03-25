Netflix’s MLB Pregame Show Had A Huge Elle Duncan Problem, According to Viewers

Netflix’s MLB pregame coverage was supposed to make Opening Day feel bigger. Instead, for plenty of viewers, it turned into an Elle Duncan pile-on.

Duncan appeared on Netflix’s pregame show ahead of the season-opening matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, joining a panel with Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rizzo and, somewhat randomly, Jameis Winston.

The show had enough star power to work. The problem was that it felt clunky, awkward and, in Duncan’s case, forced.

During the broadcast from Oracle Park, Duncan referred to home plate as "home base," which is the sort of line that will instantly set off baseball fans.

READ: Elle Duncan Gets Crushed On Social Media For Yapping Through Alex Honnold Climb

Some fans quickly took to social media to question why Netflix keeps putting her in these primetime spots, with a few suggesting Lauren Shehadi as a stronger option (who was actually on the broadcast).

Netflix also caught heat in January for using Duncan during coverage of Alex Honnold’s free-solo climb in Taiwan, another appearance that left viewers wondering why the streamer keeps forcing the fit.

On Opening Day, viewers made one thing clear: Netflix’s MLB pregame show had an Elle Duncan problem.

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