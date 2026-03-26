HBO's "Harry Potter" Reboot Could Be The Most Racist Show Ever

HBO released the first trailer for the new "Harry Potter" series this week, and I think we're about to have a new racist spin on a beloved classic.

So, pretty much, exactly what HBO wants in 2026! It's perfect. This will be a home run for the network in more ways than one.

For those who missed it, for some reason, HBO is not only rebooting Harry Potter, but it's doing it over the next ten years. A decade! HBO is dedicating a season to each book in JK Rowlings' franchise, which is just a wild thing to take on given we've already had eight movies.

But, HBO decided to revive the franchise, and the first season is set to debut this Christmas Day. Set your alarms!

Anyway, everyone has been recast, obviously. We're getting a new Harry Potter. A new Hermione. A new Ron Weasley.

And, of course, a new Severus Snape …

Harry Potter will inevitably be racist this time around

That's right. Your eyes do NOT deceive you. Severus Snape, played by Alan Rickman (white) in the movies and described in the book as "a thin man with sallow skin," is now black.

Just amazing. What an incredible timeline we live in. We're so lucky.

Look, this is nothing against Paapa Essiedu, who is a fine actor according to the internet. I'm sure he will do just fine. I just don't understand the reasoning for making Snape black. Or, for that matter, Hermione hispanic.

That's right. Another white one bites the dust!

Again … what are we doing here? Cast whoever you want. I don't care if they are black, white, purple, or a cat. But follow the book. You're literally doing a show based on a book. The script has already been written.

Just follow it.

And here's why that's important … because sooner rather than later, this version of Harry Potter is going to turn really racist, really quickly.

Snape's entire storyline is literally just Harry always being … cautious … of him, and Harry's dad literally mocking his appearance as a child. At one point in the story, Snape is HUNG FROM A TREE.

And now he's black? Yeah, OK. Let's see how THAT goes over in 2026 (and beyond). HBO will eat this up, by the way. I dare HBO to somehow make the James Potter/Snape rivalry about race. Please do it. PLEASE. It will give this site content for years to come. It'll be an embarrassment of riches.

Here's something else – how are we going to feel when a hispanic Hermione is constantly called a "mudblood" for the next decade? It was bad enough when a white Hermione was called this, but now she's hispanic?

Mudblood, by the way, means "dirty blood." So, again, that should go over well.

It's just all so unnecessary. Frankly, the entire series is unnecessary, but I can at least see the vision with it. There's a ton from the books that went untold in the movies because of obvious time constraints, and there will be a huge runway here. This will also be a massive money-maker for HBO.

Make no mistake about it. This will blow Game of Thrones ratings out of the water, at least at first. I promise.

But what happens when we dive a little further into the story?

It's gonna get real racist, real quick. And that's just what HBO wants.