HBO Drops Chilling Preview For 'Harry Potter' Series, Will Give Fans Goosebumps: WATCH

"Harry Potter" will premiere on HBO on Christmas Day this year.

The first preview for HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series has arrived.

Basic info:

Network/streaming platform: HBO

Source material: The "Harry Potter" books written by J.K. Rowling.

Cast: Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, Arabella Stanton, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Nick Frost.

Release date: December 25, 2026.

HBO releases first "Harry Potter" preview.

The amount of hype surrounding HBO's "Harry Potter" series is unreal, and it's not hard to understand why. The books written by J.K. Rowling defined a generation, and the films that followed were well-done and printed cash.

The universe Rowling created decades ago lives on as strong as ever. HBO is dumping money into the series with the intent of every season covering a single book.

Now, is this necessary? Let's embrace debate, and I'll withhold judgment until it airs. What we do know for sure now is that the first preview is here.

Get ready to head back to the magical world of Hogwarts by smashing play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I have some serious reservations about whether this series is a good idea, given the legacy of the films. Having said that, this trailer had me feeling like a kid again.

HBO absolutely crushed it with the first preview. We got the Sorting Hat, Professor McGonagall, Hagrid and so many other classics from Rowling's work.

Part of me wanted to hate this so much due to some possible early warning signs, but I simply can't.

"Are you really Harry Potter?"

That took me back to 2001 in an instant.

"Harry Potter" premieres Christmas Day this year on HBO. My expectations have risen significantly based on a single preview. Let's roll and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.