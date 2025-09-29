Jaxson Dart & His Hot Mom Had A Strong Regular Season Debut In A Giants Win

The Jaxson and Kara Dart era in New York has officially begun and the two NFL rookies didn’t shy away from the bright lights. They showed up Sunday to help the Giants win.

After an 0-3 start with Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Giants decided to call their first-round draft pick's number. All he did after the ovation from the crowd and some camera time for his hot mom was lead a drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Dart scored the touchdown himself with his legs and the Giants, led by their rookie, gave the visiting Los Angeles Chargers all they could handle all afternoon, eventually handing them a 21-18 loss.

Dart was 13-of-20 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown through the air. On the ground, he had 54 yards on 10 carries and a score. Not numbers that are going to blow you away, but he did get the most important number, a win.

So did his mom Kara, who put up her own numbers on social media. This clip at the two-minute warning summed her afternoon up perfectly.

The Giants had the ball, a three-point lead, and the cameras went from dancing fans to Justin Herbert to Jaxson Dart to Brian Daboll to Kara Dart looking on from her suite.

Jaxson Dart’s debut had Giants fans hyped and Kara Dart in the spotlight

That's a strong regular season debut and some strong tape from Momma Dart. She showed up, left it on the field, and her effort in her leather pants didn’t go unnoticed.

That's impressive. It's one thing to steal the spotlight on draft night, then again during the preseason. There's something entirely different about doing both of those and then going out and living up to the hype in the regular season.

It is only one game and there's plenty of season left, but what a start for Jaxson and Kara Dart. Now the real work begins. You have to get back to work then put together another strong showing.