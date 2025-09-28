Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Scores TD On First Career NFL Drive

Good news, bad news for New York Giants fans: The good news is that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart looked fantastic on the first drive of his NFL career. The bad news is that the team wasted three weeks starting Russell Wilson.

For some reason, head coach Brian Daboll seemed intent on giving Wilson every chance to keep the starting quarterback gig, but after a horrible performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, Daboll had no choice but to go with Dart as the starter.

After one drive, the decision looks like the right call. Dart and the Giants marched down the field on the Los Angeles Chargers, a defense that had played well early in the season, and the rookie scampered into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Dart's athleticism helped lead the offense down the field. He ran three times for 28 yards and that touchdown. Through the air, the former Ole Miss signal-caller completed both of his passes for 20 yards, including a nice throw after stepping up in the pocket to star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

It was obviously very early in the game, and in the career of Dart, but it's hard to fathom why Daboll thought Wilson gave the team a better chance to win than Dart. Wilson looked completely washed in two of his three starts, and the only strong performance he had came against the putrid defense of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants started the season 0-3, prompting the switch to Dart. But Giants fans have to wonder what their season might have looked like if the team elected to come out of the gate with the rookie instead of the veteran.