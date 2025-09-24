Giants Teammates Blindsided By Jaxson Dart News Via Social Media

Giants players stunned as Dart news spread online before official word arrived from Daboll.

Giants fans were front and center for the start of the Jaxson Dart Era this week after Russell Wilson got benched.

Coach Brian Daboll announced Dart, the rookie first-round pick, as the starter for the remainder of the season.

But here’s the curious part: according to the players themselves, there was no official announcement inside the building. No heads-up. They found out the same way fans did — through social media.

Kind of like when Northwestern players learned about Pat Fitzgerald’s firing or when Bud Dupree discovered he’d been cut by the Titans while scrolling his phone.

Now, sure, players don’t need to be coddled or looped into every front office maneuver. But finding out who your new QB1 is — and that it’s not Russ — feels like the sort of thing you’d want to communicate if you’re trying to rally the locker room.

According to NJ.com’s Art Stapleton on Wednesday, Giants wideout Wan'Dale Robinson and running back Cam Skattebo corroborated that leadership never alerted them — and that Adam Schefter’s breaking announcement was the moment they found out.

For a move this significant — a new franchise quarterback stepping in — finding out on Twitter instead of from your own leadership doesn’t exactly scream stability.

Coach Daboll, though, kept it businesslike.

"He's our starter. We're going forward with Jaxson, and we're going to get him ready to play," he told reporters on Tuesday. "It's my decision. I think it's the right thing and that's the direction we're going to go."

"I would say that I haven't had any conversations but with players. You go into every situation, you do what you think is right, and that's what I've done," Daboll added.

The Giants are 0-3 and face an undefeated Chargers defense — led tenaciously by Jesse Minter — that will surely give Dart problems in his first start as a pro.

Dart dazzled in the postseason, showcasing excellent decision-making and a powerful arm with several impressively accurate throws.

Will it be enough to stave off an 0-4 start by the G-Men?

