Jaxson Dart's Hot Mom Made Her NFL Debut

Jaxson Dart wasn’t the only member of his family making their NFL debut on Saturday as the New York Giants took on the Buffalo Bills. His show-stealing mom from this year's NFL Draft, Kara Dart, made her debut as well.

She was in attendance at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York for the first preseason game of the first-round quarterback's professional career.

This is the beginning of living up to the hype. The draft is over, the offseason work has been put in, and training camp set the stage for live reps. It's time to hit the field and see where you stack up against the pros.

Jaxson played almost the entire first half in his debut. The presumed starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season for the Giants, Russell Wilson, started the game and played for one series before the rookie saw the field.

The former Ole Miss star was 12 of 19 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown. He led the Giants to three consecutive scoring drives in the second quarter of what turned out to be a 34-25 win. Not a bad preseason debut for the rookie.

The Darts both performed well in their NFL debuts

Giants head coach Brian Daboll had this to say about Dart's first game, reports NFL.com, "Just about what I thought he would do. Efficient, effective, aggressive, confident in the pocket. Some stuff we can work on, but he's doing good."

Mom's debut didn’t have the draft day cameras trained on her. She did her work mostly behind-the-scenes and on the sidelines after the game.

Much like her son's performance, Kara's was efficient and effective. She appeared to be confident in the pocket as well as she conducted business after the game.

It could be by design, given the performances of other moms around the league once they end up with a little attention, but she was notably less aggressive than Jaxson was.

Overall, Kara Dart received high marks from social media.

Once the regular season rolls around or Jaxson Dart is the starting quarterback, it could be different, but for now, mom seems to be following a different playbook than the one Lisa Wilson did when she entered the league. It's something to keep an eye on.

Best of luck to the Darts in their first NFL season.