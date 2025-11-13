Trump Smear Attempt Backfires: CNN Makes Rep. Jasmine Crockett Look Like a Massive Moron

What started as a Trump hit turned into a face-plant as even CNN left Rep. Jasmine Crockett exposed.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is providing the OutKick Culture Department with an incredible week of content.

Between having her feet kissed by a comedian, to Crockett explaining why terrorists stopped slamming planes into U.S. skyscrapers, to radio host Charlagmagne tha God declaring that Crockett is the perfect messenger for the Democratic party, Jas is on top of the world right now.

But haters, CNN, are gonna hate. Watch what happened Wednesday as Jas attempted to smear Donald Trump.

CNN's Pamela Brown had the audacity to correct Crockett, who blamed the Republicans for redacting the name of a female in a Jeffrey Epstein email. The name is said to be Virginia Giuffre. The Dems want you to believe that Trump had a relationship with Giuffre.

Surely, CNN will support whatever Jas says on live TV, right?

" [Giuffre] did not accuse [Trump] of any wrongdoing," Brown tells Crockett, who then asks what she makes of that.

"Yeah, I don't know…obviously it's redacted who the victim is. So I won't necessarily take the Republican's word on who it is that's redacted and I don't know why they'd redact someone's name who is deceased at this point," Crockett replies.

Brown was waiting in the weeds. Buckle up, here's something you don't see much of out of CNN.

"The Democrats did that though," Brown shoots back. "The Democrats redacted that."

That sent Jas into a tailspin.

"No, no, no…I…I understand, but I'm just saying like our biggest concern is to actually make sure we are protecting victims. And obviously she wrote a book, she told her truth," the member of Congress noted.

Great messaging here from Jasmine, right? Charlagmagne must be so proud.

We have a literal moron, or someone who is playing the role of a hoodrat moron, who is being hailed as the savior of the Democratic party and a Communist as the mayor of New York.

Good times.

While we're at it, here is Jasmine saying MAGA women have huge fake lips

Has Jasmine ever heard the name Jennifer Welch? Those lips definitely aren't MAGA, so Jas might have some explaining to do the next time she's at one of these super LIB events asking for money.