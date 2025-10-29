Disgusting Creature Jennifer Welch, Who Hates White Trump Voters, Has An Unhinged Message For Riley Gaines

Well, I said this morning that I wasn't gonna dip my toe in the Riley Gaines-AOC feud, and now it's 1 p.m. and I'm on my second blog of the day on it.

I can only stay in my lane so long when the #drama is THIS good outside of it.

Admittedly, I knew nothing about this Jennifer Welch character before today. Nothing. I know we wrote about her telling white Trump voters to only eat at Cracker Barrel last month, but that was the extent of my knowledge.

I knew she was crazy, but they're all crazy on that side. If I wrote about all the lunatics on the left every day, it's literally all I'd do. There aren't enough hours in the day, frankly. I can't get to them all. It's impossible.

So, I pick and choose my spots. Welch, who is labeled as a former Bravo star (whatever that means), is truly nuts. She makes AOC look sane. There's Trump Derangement Syndrome, and then there's whatever Jen Welch has.

Shockingly, she is NOT thrilled with Riley Gaines right now. Stunning, I know.

And by "not thrilled," I mean she went batshit crazy on her this morning with a rant that will one day wind up in the Lib Hall of Fame.

What a sequence:

Jennifer Welch sets the bar

Amazing. Did Jen deliver, or WHAT? Incredible. I don't even know where to begin.

Quick, show of hands: who thinks AOC and Bernie and that nutbag Mamdani are "more Christ-like" than Riley Gaines? Anyone? Not saying they aren't (they're not), but come on! What are we even doing here? What an insane thing to say. Makes no sense.

Zip-tying kids? Huh?

Also, Riley doesn't attack trans people. She attacks trans dudes who beat the piss out of women in sports. The left never wants to clarify that, but I'll go ahead and do it for them. It's so unlike them to cherry-pick the facts, I know. Probably an honest mistake! What a hill to constantly die on.

And then we just get to the insult portion of this rant.

"Dumb bitch."

"Twat."

"Twat" (again!).

"Bottom-feeder Fox News" (We lead literally every single ratings category known to man).

"Fake Christians."

Imagine, just for a second, being THIS triggered by someone. It's amazing. This Jennifer Welch creature immediately goes to the top of Joe's Woke Bracket this spring, right? She HAS to. She's giving off prime Duke No. 1 seed vibes in this clip alone. She'd run the TABLE.

What a rant. I didn't think anything would top her rant from last month when she said all Trump voters should only eat at Cracker Barrel because we're all too racist to eat anywhere else, but she did it. Kudos, Jen. It's as impressive as it is pathetic.

PS: "Gaytriots." What a hat. What a way to spend a Saturday. I couldn't imagine a more miserable existence.