Bravo Star Jennifer Welch Calls For Mexican, Chinese, Indian Restaurants to Ban White Trump Voters

White people who support President Trump should no longer be allowed to eat at Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants in the U.S., according to former Bravo star Jennifer Welch.

"I’ve had it with white people that triple Trumped that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to a gay hairdresser," Welch shouted on her "I’ve Had It" podcast this week.

"I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel," she continued.

Apparently, the term "triple Trump" refers to Americans who support Trump's stances on immigration, diversity, and LGBTQ rights. In other words, you are "triple Trump" if you support secure borders, merit over skin color, and not giving LGBTQ people preferential treatment.

Damn those triple Trumpers.

"If you want to triple Trump, if you want to brow beat DEI, if you want to brow beat gay people, you want to brow beat black people as you have been doing for hundreds of years… White people that triple Trumped should be boycotted, banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism," Welch added.

"Get your fat asses out of the Mexican restaurant. Get your fat asses over at a Cracker Barrel because nobody wants to see your f–ing smug ass, teeny weeny pink arm, big gut around."

Oh.

By the way, what about the many blacks, Asians, and Hispanics who voted for Trump? Are they still allowed to eat at Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants? Or should they take their business to Cracker Barrel, too?

"To that liberal racist Jennifer ‘Karen’ Welch, since you’ve had it with white people who voted for Trump, I’m sure you really find it disgusting for Blacks, Asians and Hispanics who voted for [Donald Trump]. I notice you didn’t invite us to [Cracker Barrel]. You don’t mind us working there, but Blacks, Asians and Hispanics can’t eat there," former Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones posted on X.

"I notice you live in an all white pasty neighborhood. No diversity there. You’re living proof parents shouldn’t mate. I’ve had it with @ivehaditpodcast."

These self-hating, liberal white ladies really are the worst. Trump really did break these Karens' brains.