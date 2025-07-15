Donald Trump Brutally Roasts Nasty AOC And Crockett With IQ Test Jab: WATCH

Donald Trump was cooking while speaking with the press Tuesday.

Trump is easily the funniest man to ever be President. In a different life, he would have made a great stand-up comedian.

Instead, he controls America's nuclear arsenal and runs the most powerful country in human history.

Yet, he still manages to drop bangers.

Trump roasts AOC and Jasmine Crockett.

That's exactly what happened when Trump decided to float a simple suggestion for Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Let's give them IQ tests to see who is dumber.

"AOC, look, I think she's very nice but she's very low IQ and we really don't need low IQ. Between her and Crockett, we're going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best," Trump said while speaking with the press at the White House on Tuesday.

You can watch the hilarious moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Boom! Roasted!

To be fair, I do have to kind of agree that AOC seems like a nice person. Absolutely horrible political ideas. Some of the dumbest ideas you'll ever hear, but I'd get a drink with her if she wanted to meet. Totally professional, of course.

Crockett, on the other hand, seems like a real piece of work. She seems like someone who could tank an entire party by simply walking through the door.

Let's not forget, she's the idiot who referred to paralyzed Texas Governor Greg Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels."

You couldn't pay me to hang out with her.

Now, whose IQ would actually be higher? It's impossible to know until they take the tests, and for the sake of our country and humor-related reasons, let's make it happen. Trump should put up some money for charity to get it done. Let's have a good time. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.