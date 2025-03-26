Nasty Democrat Releases Pathetic Statement After Gross Comments About Paralyzed Republican

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett needs to hire a new crisis PR manager.

The liberal Democrat from Texas is getting crushed after some disgusting comments about Texas Governor Greg Abbott went viral.

Crockett called him "Governor Hot Wheels," clearly mocking the fact he is paralyzed and in a wheelchair. The Republican leader was paralyzed in 1984 when a tree fell on him while running.

The party of tolerance and understanding apparently thinks being paralyzed is hilarious.

Jasmine Crockett releases laughable statement addressing Abbott comments.

Crockett - the biggest gift to Republicans we've seen in years - chose a bold strategy when addressing her gross comments:

Gaslight the hell out of people offended by her remarks.

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a "Hot A** Mess," referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged," Crockett tweeted Tuesday afternoon after her disgusting comments went viral.

Read that again.

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles…"

If you believe that, then I have some great oceanfront property in Nebraska I'd like to sell you for $1. You can see her full statement below.

It's amazing how people this dumb end up in positions of power. Everyone makes mistakes. Nobody is perfect. That's a fact of life.

What separates people is how they respond to problems they've caused. A mature person with a spine stands tall, puts their hand up, accepts responsibility, apologizes and moves on.

That's what a normal person would do. Crockett could have done the same. She simply could have issued an apology, acknowledged the stupidity of her remarks and everyone would move on.

That's not what she did. Instead, she decided to spin a narrative that we're all crazy for believing she was mocking Abbott for being paralyzed.

To be clear, that's exactly what she was doing, and it's not the first time she's been associated with the term. The Free Beacon discovered she liked comments on social media calling him "Hot Wheels" all the way back in 2021.

Classy woman!

I have no idea who is advising her (is she going in on this alone?), but she needs to fire them ASAP if she wants to climb out of the hole the Texas Democrat has created for herself. Absolutely pathetic response.