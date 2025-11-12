Rep. Jasmine Crockett Drops An All-Time Stupid Take On Why Terrorists Stopped Flying Planes Into Buildings

Just when you thought members of The Squad couldn't get any dumber, along comes Rep. Jasmine Crockett with a take for the ages.

During a recent appearance on the "Let's Be Clear" podcast with Jamal Bryant (no, that's not Shannon Sharpe), Crockett decided to go all big brain and tell Americans why terrorists aren't flying planes into buildings like back in 2001.

Buckle up, you're in for a good one.

"One of the reasons people haven't been flying planes into buildings in the United States it's because of our soft power," Crockett told Bryant.

What does she mean by that? We'll let this Big Brain explain.

"It is because of the diplomacy where we were building relationships where people would look at us and say the Americans are good people because when we spend money for say them to get medicine in their country…it don't cost what it costs here," Crockett rambled to the audience.

"It costs pennies. That was helping to keep us safe here."

Translation: We were being extorted and Jasmine is proud of that.

That's straight from the mouth of an elected member of Congress from Texas. As someone noted on Twitter, this is "the Angel Reese of politics."

Meanwhile, radio host Charlamagne tha God is declaring to his listeners that Crockett is currently the top messenger for the Democrats. I'm serious.

"Jasmine Crockett is actually what the Democrats should be leaning into. Because she is a phenomenal messenger. And some people just got it. Some people just have a different anointing on them," Charlamagne said this week on the Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford podcast.

"You don’t know why certain people cause folks to gravitate towards them," Charlamagne said. "To me, it’s more than Jasmine Crockett having that moment with [Republican Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene where she was like ‘bad built bleach body’ or whatever it is.

"If you watch her in these congressional meetings, she’s always on message about something."

That's where we are right now in politics. Amazing, right?