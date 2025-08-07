Jasmine Crockett Allegedly Treats Staff Like Dirt, But Hey, the Instagram Is Fire

From the "This News Should Surprise No One" department, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is reportedly extremely rude to her staff, according to the New York Post. The newspaper spoke with several people, on the condition of anonymity, about Crockett's behavior, and the details, particularly from former staffers, don't paint a very pretty picture.

The individuals likely spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal from Crockett, which, based on the allegations in the article, seems likely to happen to anyone who dares to speak out against her publicly. Here are some of the most egregious offenses:

"She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them," one former aide said. "She is never in the office and is very disengaged. She does her bulls*t that goes viral, and then freaks out over the most random things."

"She is focused almost exclusively on being an influencer, not a member of Congress," another said. (This should already be clear to anyone who pays even a modicum of attention to American politics.)

According to another, Crockett requires staff members to rent luxury vehicles to drive her to the Capitol, despite living a short distance away. That's a solid use of taxpayer funds, obviously.

"It is widely known that she’s not nice to staff and is just not a really dedicated member focused on constituents," a "source close to Crockett's team" told the Post.

Crockett allegedly fired a black female staffer, who then told a colleague: "I don’t want to hear Jasmine Crockett talk about helping black women when she just fired one for no reason!"

"You would think working for a black woman, if you were a young black woman or a young person of color, you would feel empowered in that space," said a former Democratic congressional aide. "But truly, the only person that she thinks about and cares about is herself."

Again, if you've been paying attention, none of this should come as a surprise. Crockett adopted a fake affectation once she entered politics. She pretends to be from a humble upbringing, but that's not the case at all. Quite the opposite, in fact. Crockett is an actress who desires to be on TV, or go viral on social media, more than she desires to make America better.

The Atlantic, a far-left media company, attempted to write a flowery profile on Crockett last month. But even the writer for a site like The Atlantic couldn't hide some of the details that came from diving into Crockett's behavior.

Here's one example from that profile (and, keep in mind, this was printed by an extremely Democrat-friendly website):

"On TikTok and Instagram, Crockett has one of the highest follower counts of any House member, and she monitors social-media engagement like a day trader checks her portfolio. She is highly conscious, too, of her self-presentation. During many of our conversations, Crockett wore acrylic nails painted with the word RESIST, and a set of heavy lashes over her brown eyes. The lock screen on her phone is a headshot of herself," the profile reads.

Yeah, who could imagine that a woman who has a headshot of herself as her phone background would be far more interested in herself than anyone else?

That wasn’t the only revealing moment from the writer; another anecdote backs up what the New York Post reported.

"During our interview at the Waldorf, she dialed up a staffer in D.C. in front of me and scolded him for an unclear note on her schedule. Another time, in the car, after an aide brought Crockett a paper bag full of food from a fundraiser, she peered inside, scrunched her nose, and said, ‘This looks like crap.’"

Yeah, Jasmine Crockett is a real delight. The fact that she's quickly becoming one of the faces of the Democratic Party tells you everything you need to know about the state of the left-wing political party in America.