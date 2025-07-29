Nasty Jasmine Crockett's Phone Lock Screen Is Extremely Cringe: DETAILS

Jasmine Crockett is a Democrat representing a district in Texas.

Jasmine Crockett continues to prove she's unbelievably cringe.

If you're reading this, it's hard for me to believe you don't know who the Democrat from Texas is or her antics.

For those of you who don't know, she's doing her best to become the face of the Democrat Party and is a never-ending stream of soundbites and nonsense.

If Democrats are smart, they'll sideline her. If not, the far-left liberal will remain a gift to Republicans.

Jasmine Crockett is trying to become the face of Democrats in America, and it's turning into a huge gift for Republicans. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Is Jasmine Crockett's phone screen a sign of narcissism?

The Atlantic released a lengthy profile Sunday of Crockett, and one part stood out to me. It's the block below and the highlighted part:

"On TikTok and Instagram, Crockett has one of the highest follower counts of any House member, and she monitors social-media engagement like a day trader checks her portfolio. She is highly conscious, too, of her self-presentation. During many of our conversations, Crockett wore acrylic nails painted with the word RESIST, and a set of heavy lashes over her brown eyes. The lock screen on her phone is a headshot of herself."

Jasmine Crockett's lock screen is a headshot of herself, according to a profile from The Atlantic. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

I might be on an island here, but isn't this an extreme sign of narcissism? At the least, isn't it at least weird? To be fair, OutKick's great Zach Dean actually spotted that President Donald Trump's background is also a photo of himself, but he's the ultimate troll. He knows exactly what he's doing, and is on the joke.

That's not at all the vibe Crockett brings to the table. Her entire persona is crafted to make her a political power player and grab as much attention as possible - no matter how dumb it is.

She can't even act normal when it comes to her lock screen. For full transparency, my lock screen is a photo of my fiancée, and I'm barely in it.

Why would I want to look at my own face every time I pick up the phone? The fact it's a headshot makes it even funnier. Why not a legitimate photo with family or a fun experience?

A headshot? Strange as hell. It's as inauthentic as it gets.

Why is Jasmine Crockett's phone screen a photo of herself?(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Agree with my take? Think I'm totally wrong and a personal headshot is normal? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.