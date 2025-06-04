Donald Trump's iPhone Background Is Driving The Lefty Liberal Virgins Crazy

All the beta, soy-boy, virgin Libs are throwing temper tantrums today because they're just now realizing Donald Trump loves him some Donald Trump.

Shocking, I know. Didn't see it coming!

God, these people are just so dumb. Honestly, I don't love Republicans in Congress right now because they're proving to be just as bad as the other side, so maybe I just hate all politicians in general at this point?

I don't know. Regardless, the lefties on the internet are getting all bent out of shape today because they spotted Donald Trump's iPhone phone background during a recent press gaggle outside of Air Force One.

And … it's him. The background of Donald Trump's phone is Donald Trump, which is objectively hilarious for multiple reasons.

No. 1, of course, is the fact that it drives the Libs MAD:

This is peak Trump stuff right here

Incredible. God, I love the left. The right may be useless, too, but at least we aren't complete dorks. I mean, look at some of those tweets. Harry Sisson, easily the biggest beta of all, acting holier than thou after the past few months he's had is amazing.

Look it up yourself. I ain't getting into it here, now, or ever. He's one of the creepiest dudes around. Looks like he smells like a middle school locker room. Definitely acts the part, too.

Anyway, back to Trump …

First off, this isn't new information. I believe Trump's phone background was first spotted a few years back, because I know we've done this before. The left acts stunned every time they catch a peak at it, and they always meltdown.

Of course, they will now parlay this into a week's worth of ‘Trump’s still using his personal phone and here's why that's unsafe for America' stories. Watch.

Actually, don't watch. I've already done it for you, and The Atlantic AND MSNBC were quick to pull the trigger here:

It is in some ways an odd choice — and in others exactly the picture you might expect.

The online commentariat has leaned naturally into armchair psychology, citing this bit of photo curation as yet more evidence of Trump’s narcissism. Trump has, after all, five children and 11 grandchildren, and his current wife is a former model — any of whom might be featured in that slot by the family patriarch

Perhaps. But we can unpack this picture just a little more.

Hey, MSNBC – you just proved my point. Trump has a smokeshow wife, five kids, 11 more grandkids, and – unlike anyone from the Biden Crime Family – they're all relatively normal.

That, in itself, shows Trump has already dominated life. He's been president twice now. He's got a great family. He's a billionaire, had an electric TV show, is cleaning up the border AND tariffing the shit out of other countries like it's a game of Battleship.

Which is exactly why he's got a photo of himself as his lock screen. Bingo. You hit it on the head, MSNBC! He's already won at life. Any time you have a smokeshow, supermodel wife to come home to, win the popular vote, win the presidency AND dodge a bullet all in the same year?

Yeah, you can have a picture of yourself on your iPhone. It's called self-reflection and self-motivation, Libs. Look it up.

The only person who drives Donald Trump to do better? Donald Trump. And, if all else fails, he still gets to go home to Melania.

She may not be on his lock screen, but she's in his bed, and that's something the beta soy boys on the left will never, ever get to experience.

Win-win-win-win-win!