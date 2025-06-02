Nasty Democrat Films Shockingly Cringe Anti-Trump Video: WATCH

Never go cringe on the internet.

Someone needs to take Congressman Eric Swalwell's phone from him, and smash it into pieces.

Members of Congress being cringe isn't shocking at all. In fact, it seems like many politicians pride themselves on the theater of it.

It makes no sense to me. You'd think politicians would want to set the tone and be serious. That's not the case these days.

Whether it's idiot Jasmine Crockett or someone else, there's no shortage of cringe content, and Swalwell just gifted fans an all-time video.

Eric Swalwell posts wildly dumb video.

Swalwell recently posted a video of himself eating a taco in an attempt to dunk on President Donald Trump.

No matter how bad you think the video must be, I can promise with complete certainty it's worse than your expectations.

You can give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you know, "TACO" is a term liberals use to attack Trump. It stands for Trump Always Chickens Out.

No, I'm not kidding. It's real and it's every bit as comically stupid as it sounds. Well, it's dumb to normal people.

Eric Swalwell, apparently, thinks it's hilarious. I bet he's a lot of fun at a party, judging from his lame sense of humor.

That's sarcasm, of course. The dude is insufferable, and this video is just one example. Let's not forget he was also embarrassed when he turned out he was linked to a potential Chinese spy - something he denied.

What do you think of Swalwell's video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.