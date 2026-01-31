It's True: Sticking Your Tongue To A Pole In Winter Is NOT A Good Idea

I'm no doctor, but that looks painful.

Most of the United States has been gripped by a winter storm of epic proportions, and people have been dealing with it in many unique ways.

From sledding and tubing to driving a buggy through the streets of downtown Philly, everyone has their own personal way of keeping themselves entertained while this thing blows through their town.

While the fun has been mostly harmless, one young woman learned the hard way that some of the things you learn from movies aren't just myths.

If you've ever seen "A Christmas Story," you're well aware of the old wives' tale that you shouldn't stick your tongue to a metal pole in the winter (even if your friend triple dog dares you).

In this battle of girl vs. pole, it's 1-0 pole.

I'm no doctor, but that looks painful.

Anytime your tongue is bleeding and you have to call the fire department, that's a bad sign.

It's amazing we live in a world where information is more readily accessible than at any other time in history, yet we seem to be as dumb as we've ever been as a collective society.

A simple Google search (or a 24-hour "Christmas Story" marathon) could've told our Darwin Award hopeful that sticking your tongue to a metal pole in below-freezing temperatures wasn't too bright.

You have to wonder what's going through the firefighters' heads as they get the call for this one.

The comments were none too kind to our resident pole-licker, either, pointing out how dangerous her decision was.

To this young lady's credit, she seemed to have handled her predicament with grace, even with her friends there filming and laughing.

My dad always told me if you are going to be dumb you had better be tough, and I think this chick has both of those boxes checked off.

Let this serve as your PSA, kids. No more licking poles until the spring.

The fire department has better things to do than pry your tongue off of a frozen hunk of metal.

The more you know!