Far East Russia Laughs In The Face Of An American Snow Day

Russians will see an American snow day and say "hold my Stoli."

Ah, remember snow days as a kid?

Well, I don't, because I grew up in a city where any day that falls below 50 degrees goes straight to the front page of every newspaper in the tri-county area, but I digress.

In America – depending on where you are – you can get out of going to school or work if it snows too much.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it: roads become dangerous and sometimes people have a hard time even getting out the door.

Well, the people of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Far East Russia laughed at your American snow day and said, "hold my Stoli!"

Okay, maybe I'm the wrong person to ask, considering the aforementioned fact that I'm from Fort Lauderdale, where people will bust out parkas if the high dips below 70, but have you ever seen a more hellish landscape in your life?

How do these people function?

People were making a big deal out of the weather the Chicago Bears had to play in last night, but Soldier Field looked like Maui compared to Kamchatka this weekend.

While most Americans would probably be booking their next ticket to Key Largo upon seeing this, Russians are a different breed altogether, so they decided to have a little fun in the snow like the little Siberian Huskies they are.

These aren't even AI-generated clips, the snow was piled so high that kids were sledding off the roof of high-rise apartment buildings and one dude even jumped out of his window, Jason Bourne style, into the seven-foot high snow drift below.

Like I said, these Eastern Russians are a different breed, so this is probably business as usual for them, despite how it looks to the rest of the world.

I can relate (somewhat), since the rest of the United States probably watches in awe every time a hurricane slams into my beloved peninsula only to have residents treating the flooding and 100 mph winds as their own personal stunt park.

Different strokes for different folks, I suppose.