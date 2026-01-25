Oklahoma Meteorologist Asks For Measurements Without Specifics & She Gets Flooded With Body Measurements

Oklahoma meteorologist Lacey Swope must have forgotten that in the times of the internet you can’t simply and innocently ask for measurements of snowfall without being specific.

She fired off, "Send us your measurements and locations please!" on Facebook without a second thought. There's a winter storm with possible historical outcomes after all.

What other measurements would people send in? Oh yeah, those measurements and that's exactly what happened.

Some people were more than happy to chime in with body measurements, both bust and otherwise, instead of anything weather-related.

The comment section of Swope's Facebook post is pure entertainment:

I'm a good 3" in this weather tbh about average... right fellas

34-34-34 I’m as curvy as a pencil

I would, but you know how cold it is….

Too cold to get an accurate measurement.

Harrah. 36-24-36

38-32-40 (bust-waist-hips)

Hard or soft ?

What does that have to do with the weather???

6.1’ - 184lbs OKC

Lacy, on behalf of all women- we need to know, are these women measured inches or man measured?

Thirty-six, twenty-four, thirty-six

I got 9 inches here

This Is Why You Always Clarify What Kind of Measurements You Want

Swope had no choice but to update the post with specifics. She wrote in her edit of the post, "thank you for all the body measurements. Super helpful in my search."

"Just to clarify, I was looking for a measurement in inches of the depth of snow in your yard. Wave#2 hits tonight’s and many see another 3-6 more inches."

She also made a mention of it on air, owning up to her mistake. She said "I meant your snow measurements. Thank you for everyone sending in your measurements, but I do prefer how much snow you have on the ground."

Hopefully, Swope learned something here from her rookie mistake. You can’t ask people for measurements without specifics. Even then, there aren't any guarantees that you're not going to get a body measurement or two.