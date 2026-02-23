Intimate Scenes With Margot Robbie Aren’t As Much Fun As You Think According To Wuthering Heights Co-Star

Chemistry on screen between Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, but choreography behind it.

In a world where Margot Robbie catches hate for showing up to a movie premiere in a nude gown, anything is possible.

So, when I saw Jacob Elordi, her co-star in the new sex-scene-filled Wuthering Heights movie, say the intimate scenes were like "fight or dance sequences," I initially thought, how could this be?

Margot Robbie is a smoking hot actress. There must be some sort of mix-up here. There's no way that's the case. Then I dug in, cleaned my glasses off, and decided to see what the 28-year-old actor actually said.

Headlines can be misleading sometimes. Give me those quotes. Elordi admitted that the chemistry between the two of them was immediate. That's why the audiences have been so hot and bothered by the film.

"It’s like, ‘Action’ and it’s like a horse at the racetrack — straight out of the gates," reports The Sun. But it's for the art.

Apparently Filming Love Scenes Is Closer To A Boxing Match Than A Date Night

It's that chemistry between him and Margot that sells the scenes. The actual filming process isn’t as much fun as you might think or so he says. It's "no different to choreographing a fight scene or a dance sequence."

"It’s super-technical, especially the scene where, it’s not a sex scene, but where I’m on top [of Margot] with my hands — that’s choreographed because, in that kind of light, you only have so much space to move," he added.

"So what you do has to fit in the frame and work with the lighting. If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within five to ten meters at all times."

I'd argue it's a little bit different than a fight scene or dance sequence. But I get what he's saying. Simply put, they're professionals. They enjoy what they do, but up to a point.

Their job, take notes Nicole Kidman, isn't to enjoy making the scene, it's to make the audience enjoy watching it as if they did. Or something like that.

There may also be a leading lady in his personal life he doesn’t want to answer questions from. Smart.