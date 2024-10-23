Nicole Kidman Had To Pause Filming Of 'Babygirl' Because She Didn't Want To 'Orgasm' Anymore

Nicole Kidman needed to take breaks while filming her new film Babygirl because she was getting a little too worked up at times. The 57-year-old actress plays the role of a high-powered CEO who risks her career and her family by starting an affair with a young intern.

If that doesn't scream Merry Christmas to you, it should, because the R-rated film's tagline is letting you know that you can have it all this holiday season - "This Christmas get exactly what you want."

Don't for a second believe that the tagline means that filming was a walk in the park for Kidman. It wasn't at all. It was an exhausting process in which she had to pause filming scenes with 28-year-old Harris Dickinson, who plays the young intern, and 64-year-old Antonio Banderas, who plays her husband.

The reason was she didn’t want to "orgasm anymore." Fair enough. Kidman said of filming the movie, according to The Sun, "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It's like, ‘Don’t touch me.’"

She added, "There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this.’"

Nicole Kidman's role in Babygirl was intense one according to the actress

In other words, it was an exhausting role for her. One that she said she was interested in because it was an area that she'd never been in her career. Now that she's been to that area, there's a chance she won't be returning.

"I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!, Kidman said of the role. "I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."

Some people get burned out working long hours for a boss they hate at a job they hate. Others experience burnout by having too many orgasms on the set of a movie.

Kidman wasn't the only one who needed a breather during filming. Dickinson said during a recent press conference in Los Angeles that he would tell his co-stars and crew to "go away for a second" at times during filming.

Here's the trailer for Babygirl for those looking for a nice family movie to see on Christmas.