Gwyneth Paltrow & Timothée Chalamet Have A Lot Of Sex In New Movie 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a break from pushing products on suburban housewives to, among other things, promote her upcoming movie Marty Supreme. It's her first serious role in a movie in a few years, and she didn’t ease back into things at all.

The now-52-year-old plays the role of the lover of a younger ping-pong champion, played by Timothée Chalamet. During an interview with Vanity Fair, she reveals that the two spent a lot of time up close and personal with one another while filming.

"I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie," Paltrow reveals. "There’s a lot—a lot."

"So…you’re in a lot of vulnerable positions with him?" the interviewer asks. She responded, "Beyond."

There's not a hint of rust in those comments whatsoever.

Being out of the game for a little while hasn’t put a damper on Paltrow's promotional skills. She's a professional and that was on full display during the shooting of the movie as well.

There was an intimacy coordinator on the set, and she had absolutely no use for them. This isn’t her first film with sex scenes. She doesn’t need someone getting in the way of her artistic process.

Gwyneth Paltrow had no use for an intimacy coordinator

"There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed," Paltrow admitted. "I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on.'"

To put it another way, let Gwyneth Paltrow cook. She knows what she's doing here. There's no need to let her know how to do her art. So she and Chalamet sent the intimacy coordinator packing.

"We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little back,'" she recalls. "I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but ... if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here.' I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."

If you think Paltrow needs an intimacy coordinator for sex scenes, you've lost your mind. She didn’t need them, she didn’t want them, and she undoubtedly nailed the sex scenes.