Internet Detectives Are Convinced Hailey Van Lith Landed A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Heading into the season, TCU had revamped their roster and were hoping the new backcourt of transfers Hailey Van Lith and Maddie Scherr were going to put up big numbers on and off the court. Unfortunately, a back injury forced Scherr to take a medical redshirt.

The two guards weren’t able to make as much noise on the court as they had hoped prior to the season. They still put up decent numbers off of it, but it just wasn’t the same.

The injury didn’t entirely derail the Horned Frogs season. Van Lith picked up the slack and led the team to a two-seed for the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the Elite Eight to Texas, one of three one seeds to advance to the Final Four.

The loss to Texas was her final game at the college level. She has been to five Elite Eights with three teams during her college career, reaching the Final Four once.

Van Lith is a projected first-round pick in next week's WNBA Draft. According to internet detectives, she's also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.

Hailey Van Lith appears to be adding Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model to her long list of accomplishments

The brand shared a teaser for their upcoming digital cover and gave away several clues that left commenters guessing that Hailey Van Lith had added "swimsuit model" to her resume.

The teaser included a woman holding a Big 12 Conference basketball. Fort Worth, Texas, the location of TCU, is tagged and hashtagged in the teaser and there are tattoos visible consistent with Van Lith's.

If it's not Hailey Van Lith in the teaser, then Sports Illustrated Swimsuit did a great job of making nearly everyone who guessed think that it is.

If it is her, then the Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, and Big 12 Championship MVP is going to be more than ready for the WNBA tunnel.

Van Lith might also find herself in the crosshairs of the haters, similar to what fellow attractive blonde Sophie Cunningham has had to deal with at the professional level.

Much like Cunningham, there's little doubt Van Lith won’t be able to handle whatever is thrown her way. The angry blue hairs won't know what hit them.