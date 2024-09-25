Cavinder Twins Have Some Competition Thanks To TCU Teammates Hailey Van Lith & Maddie Scherr

The Cavinder Twins are back after taking a year off. They'll undoubtedly be commanding some NIL dollars as they look to dominate the women's college basketball social media landscape.

Haley Cavinder initially entered the transfer portal after deciding to return for her final season in college basketball and was headed to TCU. She pulled the plug on that after sister Hanna decided to make her return as well.

The two sisters explained their decision to team back up for another year with the Miami Hurricanes back in July. They both felt like they had more to give the sport and one would assume more NIL dollars to pocket.

Hanna told the NY Post, "When I made the decision to stop playing, I was excited to get more involved in the businesses and brands we are part of. But watching Haley train and get ready for the season made me realize that I wasn’t ready to stop playing. I love basketball and I know I won’t be able to play it forever. Being with my sister is the perfect way to finish out my career."

Haley added, "We both feel like we have more to give. We want to end our college basketball careers on a high note, and we wanted to do it together. The support from our coaches, teammates, and family made it clear that this was the right move for us. We both knew we had unfinished business on the court and wanted to give it one more shot, together."

TCU teammates Maddie Scherr and Hailey Van Lith are ready for the competition on social media

Now if the sisters thought they were going to return to the sport and snatch up all the NIL dollars and social media attention, they've got another thing coming.

While TCU missed out on an opportunity to team LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith with Haley Cavinder both on and off the court, the Horned Frogs landed another transfer instead.

Kentucky's Maddie Scherr is now at TCU, and she's wasting no time showing that she and Van Lith are going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Is TCU going to win a ton of games this season and turn things around after a rough year last year? That's yet to be seen. What we do know is that their new teammates are going to be putting up numbers on social media.

That's not a bad thing for the program either. There are eyeballs and NIL money flying all around and, before you know it, there's a ton of interest in players bringing their talents to TCU.

This year's going to be an interesting one given the added attention that Caitlin Clark helped bring to women's college basketball. There's going to be plenty of battles both on and off the court to keep an eye on.