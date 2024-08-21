Sophie Cunningham Delivers Message For The Haters With 'Bikinis And Basketball' Post

You had me at "bikinis and basketball." Is there a better combination out there? Probably, but that's not the point. We're having some mid-week in August fun here.

Sophie Cunningham is geared up and ready for a strong finish to both the basketball and bikini seasons. She doesn't mind dropping a line or, in this case, a meme for her haters as well.

After she turned in an awesome WNBA All-Star Game performance, from the front row as a spectator I might add. If you think that's easy to do, well, if you're chugging a drink it's a little easier, but the point remains. The focus of the All-Star game is on the action on the court.

But when the Phoenix Mercury guard is in the building she's not afraid to make some noise of her own. Sophie masterfully followed that up in her bikini as she enjoyed the nearly month-long break in the WNBA schedule.

Here's her latest, a reminder that there are still games to be played and bikinis to be worn before the two seasons wrap up for the year. The gallery, as you might have guessed based on Sophie's "bikinis and basketball" comment, includes a ton of both.

The slideshow ends with a message for the haters, which she has plenty of thanks to the folks she chooses to follow on social media.

Sophie Cunningham respects summer and, by doing so, she continues to win

Take that, haters. Sophie isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

She's going to continue racking up wins with bikinis and basketball and there's nothing you can do about it. That might sting a little, but that's the reality of the situation.

I'd suggest moving on if I thought it would do any good. It won't, and she'll just continue to palm your face as she shoves you back into the locker from whence you came.

That said, best of luck trying to stop her.