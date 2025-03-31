Hailey Van Lith’s Heartfelt Embrace with TCU Coach Marks End of Collegiate Career

Hailey Van Lith's college career officially concluded on Monday when her TCU squad, seeded No. 2, fell to top-ranked Texas in the Elite Eight, ending with a 58-47 loss.

As the final buzzer sounded, Horned Frogs coach Mark Campbell, a longtime mentor to Van Lith, shared a tender moment with his star player, comforting her after a tough performance that capped a memorable five-year college run.

WATCH:

Van Lith led her team with 15 points but struggled, shooting 3-of-15 from the field and turning the ball over seven times, though she managed to knock down 10 free throws in the loss to the Longhorns.

Despite the challenging game, Coach Campbell looked proud of his star guard.

Van Lith made the Elite Eight in all five years in college, going to the Final Four in Louisville.

Also present for Van Lith's final game was Orlando Magic player Jalen Suggs, who is reportedly dating the 23-year-old.

Suggs supported her from the stands, sporting a Van Lith TCU jersey and looking like a WAG cheering her on.

All eyes now turn to Van Lith’s next move, with expectations that she will enter the WNBA draft. Her college journey included memorable stops at Louisville, LSU, and TCU, with her most recent season at TCU being a bounce-back year.

After struggling in 2024 as part of Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese’s LSU team, Van Lith thrived this year with the Horned Frogs, averaging 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

