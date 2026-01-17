Insufferable White Liberal Woman Shocked When Secret Service Shows Up After Sinister Karoline Leavitt Tweet

They don't get much dumber than this.

Liberal white women continue to just be the worst people on the planet. I mean, just awful, insufferable people. They were bad in 2025. They are even WORSE in 2026.

Hard to do, but they're nailing it thus far.

Our latest example comes from some chick named Jamie Bonkiewicz, who I had literally never heard of in my life until her recent run-in with the Secret Service came across my Twitter feed. I don't know why my algorithm brought me to Jamie – or Jamie to me – but I'm so sad it did.

Because buddy, this woman is certifiably NUTS. Just insane. Looney-tunes.

She's currently IRATE because the Secret Service showed up at her door after she posted the following tweet about Karoline Leavitt:

These people are NUTS

"When Karoline Leavitt gets what she deserves, I hope it's televised."

I mean, my God. These people are just insane. They're too stupid to see it. It's amazing. Say it with me, folks: "The Libs are the BEST. They make this job soooooo easy."

I say it every week. I think I've said that at least four times so far this week. And now Crazy Jamie Bonkiewicz checks in with an all-timer.

Hey, Jamie. Guess what, toots? When you post sinister things about the press secretary with literally no context, you're going to get a knock from the Secret Service. Especially in this climate. Sorry, sister, but it's YOU guys who brought us here, not us.

We didn't try to assassinate the President two summers ago. We didn't murder Charlie Kirk in cold blood. We didn't ram an ICE officer.

That wasn't us. That was the radical left. So, yes, Jamie, when you tweet about the PRESS SECRETARY, with no context whatsoever, like you're a snot-nosed middle-schooler, you're probably gonna get a wake-up call from the Secret Service.

Karoline Leavitt is literally the most visible person in Donald Trump's administration. She's on the front lines every single day. Of COURSE this was going to be seen as a threat. She's also pregnant. God, these people are so dumb.

Again, they just don't see it. They are so far gone, it's actually crazy to think about. They really think they're making a difference. Like they're some modern day Martin Luther King.

Seriously:

Great! #StayStrong Jamie! Go get 'em, Tiger!

White liberal women, man. Just the worst.