Liberal White Woman Offended That 'Shade of White' Named 'Color of the Year'

This is yet another example of the demand for racism far outpacing the supply.

Last week, Pantone announced Cloud Dancer as its 2026 Color of the Year. Normally, the award doesn’t stir much reaction. Colors are typically met with the emotional range of a shrug.

This year, though, is different.

For context, Pantone describes Cloud Dancer as a "lofty white neutral whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world."

Keyword: white.

"Choosing the color white during this social and political climate really says something…" designer Jason Rhee commented on Pantone’s Instagram post, according to NPR.

Rhee wasn’t alone. The New York Post quoted several white women who were upset that Pantone would dare to honor a shade of white.

"It’s not just out of touch, it’s symbolic. It’s a reminder of who still controls the narrative. They are openly mocking us, choosing purity white as the cultural color of the year while the rest of us are screaming for humanity," one white female TikToker said.

Another added, "Pantone choosing white or cloudy days as color of the year is a political statement. Call me too woke, I don’t care. I don’t think I’m wrong."

One compared the choice to American Eagle featuring Sydney Sweeney in a campaign: "It’s giving Sydney Sweeney has good genes. You’re going to choose white and market it as a soothing reset? For who, babe? Who is that soothing?"

For reference, Sweeney is an attractive white woman who triggers liberal white women by being attractive. Here’s left-wing podcaster Krystal Ball on Sweeney last week:

"I’ve had it with this pick-me ass bitch. She knows what she’s doing. She wants to appeal to these right-wing, ethnocentric white nationalists."

Really? By wearing jeans?

Whether it’s the outrage over Sweeney or the shade Cloud Dancer, this is yet another example of the demand for racism far outpacing the supply.

In a culture motivated by finding racism, at least a specific kind of racism, there’s simply not enough to go around. That’s a problem for social media influencers, the media, and the woke industrial complex.

Hence, the online meltdowns over Pantone honoring a shade of white, which was probably chosen only because they had ran out of non-white colors to choose.