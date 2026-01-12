Karoline Leavitt Stomps On The Libs In Her Knee-High Boots, Maggie Sajak's Heater Continues & Bench Romo!

You take the ‘Super’ out of ‘Super Wild Card Weekend,' and all of a sudden you get the best first round of the playoffs … ever? I mean, how lucky are we? IMAGINE living in Europe and watching soccer all weekend instead! Sounds like a miserable existence.

Not us. We live in the greatest country in the world, and get to watch the greatest sport in the world for four straight days. And we only got two real stinkers. Indiana-Oregon was a joke. Pats-Chargers was an awful viewing experience.

Everything else, though? Cinema. The script-writers NAILED it this time. Hat's off to you fine folks. Kudos. Bravo. What a ride.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Karoline Leavitt stomps on the filthy LIBS with her knee-high boots and starts our week with a bang.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED weekend of #content, Tony Romo united America in a way I haven't seen since pre-Trump yesterday afternoon, and Maggie Sajak's recent content heater is showing no signs of cooling off. Frankly, why should it? What a run.

Grab you a spiked hot chocolate to start the week – it's BITTER in Florida today (65) – and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

When did you know Tony Romo was drunk yesterday?

I wrote about Romo earlier, so if you really want to dive in, go check it out when the final bell rings. It's a good one to save for the post-dinner bowel movement when you're trying to stall long enough for your wife to just do bedtime with the kids.

Obviously, though, we're going to ‘Talk Tony’ in this class, too. He was just abysmal yesterday. Truly, truly awful. It was a trainwreck from the jump. That's when I thought to myself, ‘Is he tanked?’ Seriously.

He opened the show by spending a solid 45 seconds on how the Jags were really the underdogs to the Bills, but they were also the underdogs, but both teams could win the Super Bowl?

It was a mess. I still don't understand what he said. Nobody does. I couldn't believe what I was watching. The game itself was even worse. Trevor Lawrence made a 15-yard pass in the third quarter and Tony called it the greatest pass of his career. Seriously. At one point, he called Josh Allen his baby.

Should CBS bench him? Not next week, but this upcoming offseason? What's the old saying? "If Mike Pence has the guts!"

They won't, but they should. What a disaster.

What a weekend of #content!

I could go on and on. Seriously. I haven't seen social media that united in the Trump era of politics. It's been a DECADE since we all agreed like that.

For those wondering, Tony could very well be on the call for ANOTHER Josh Allen game this weekend. The TV schedule hasn't been announced yet, but he's either getting Bills/Broncos or Pats/Steelers/Texans. I would imagine CBS will push for Bills/Broncos. Lord knows America is not.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big weekend!

The Big Js are FIRED up, Maggie on FIRE & Karoline stomps the LIBS!

What a weekend. How bad was Justin Herbert last night? My God. It was stunning. I know his line stinks, but he was missing dudes all night long.

PS: I did laugh out loud when Collinsworth spent 15 seconds telling us how his O-line wasn't the problem, and then he proceeded to get absolutely pummeled on the very next play. That was funny. That was the good stuff.

A couple thoughts …

1. Hilary Duff? Hilary Damn Duff! Can't wait to listen to "Roommates" later this week!

2. Carrie Underwood's playoff fastball is HERE.

3. That Shaq Thompson stat blew my mind yesterday. 0 for 39 with 37 strikeouts in the minors back in 2012. Unfathomably bad. Incredibly impressive.

4. Philly sports talk radio must be amazing today.

5. Amazing outfit by Erin Andrews. Leave our queen alone, Libs!

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night … with football! Texans-Steelers. Hammer – and I mean HAMMER – the under. It's gonna make last night's game look like a shootout.

First up? This post-game moment with the weirdly skinny Jags coach has the Big Js FIRED UP today:

Buddy, they are FURIOUS. I mean, just irate. It's hilarious to watch. The Big Js, who act like they cure cancer on a daily basis, cannot believe someone would tarnish their place of work like this.

I mean, just look at some of these responses. ALL from Big Js:

Come on, Mark. I know Mark Long. I like Mark. Don't be a holier-than-thou Big J, Mark! NO!!!

Here's the deal. It was a silly moment. But anyone who has ever played sports, especially youth sports, knows EXACTLY what this was. There is no better cheerleader in the entire world than a black grandma. They are the best. The absolute best.

You wanna feel instantly better about yourself? Black grandmothers are the cure. Bar none. This isn't me being racist (is that the right word?) or anything like that. It's just me telling you the truth. That's what this was. This lady has been covering the awful Jags for decades, and she's a fan. She told Liam to keep his chin up.

Should it have been done in this moment? Probably not. Sort of silly. But whatever. Can't we just get back to laughing at things like this instead of acting like this poor woman just committed murder?

PS: I've been to these press conferences a billion times. After about the third question, it all becomes complete nonsense and a complete waste of time. How many questions could you possibly need to ask Liam Coen after yesterday's game?

They lost. Trevor Lawrence threw a bad pick at the end. The defense couldn't stop Josh Allen. I assume he answered the only real question – should the defense had let him score? – right off the bat. Other than that? WHO CARES?

OK, two more on the way out, because this is getting a little too wordy for a Monday. Maggie Sajak has been on a #content BENDER lately, and she spent the weekend firing fastballs yet again:

What a start to 2026 for Maggie. I think we're in for a special year.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. We get FOOTBALL again tonight. By my count, there is only one Monday of football left until September after tonight. Enjoy it. Soak it in. Appreciate it. Winter is coming.

Take us home, Karoline.

