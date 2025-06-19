Terrifying Preview Drops For Upcoming Horror Film, Features Multiple Major Stars: WATCH

A new preview is out for "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Basic info:

Plot: When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer... and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

Cast: Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Rating: Unknown at this time.

New "I Know What You Did Last Summer" trailer released.

The first preview for the latest installment in the iconic horror series came out in April, and fans were hit with another trailer Tuesday.

It looks like horror fans are in for another fun ride, and they'll see some returning faces with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We've been on a bit of a run lately with horror films. "Sinners" was epic, and "Weapons" is also on the way this summer.

Unfortunately, "Fear Street: Prom Queen" was a bit of a disappointment, but it wasn't too bad. Just not as great as the originals.

Now, fans are gearing up for "I Know What You Did Last Summer" ahead of its July 18th premiere.

I've also said this before, and I'll say it again, Madelyn Cline is going to be a legit superstar in the near future. "Outer Banks" helped her get a significant start, she's followed that up with other roles but she's really only just getting started.

The fact she's in this movie is a casting win.

You can catch "I Know What You Did Last Summer" starting July 18th. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.