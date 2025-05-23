Legendary Horror Series Drops New Movie, But Does It Beat The Old Films? | REVIEW

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" is now streaming on Netflix.

Basic info:

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Plot: Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

Cast: India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Lili Taylor, Ariana Greenblatt and Katherine Waterson

Director: Matt Palmer

Creator: R. L. Stine

Rating: R for strong bloody violence and gore, teen drug use, language and some sexual references

Netflix releases new "Fear Street" movie.

The first three original "Fear Street" films - "1994," "1978" and "1666" - hit Netflix back in 2021, and the story created by R. L. Stine immediately took the entertainment world by storm.

All three were original, refreshing, full of fun plot details and were all very entertaining. Fans have been waiting for years to return to the world of Shadyside, and it's finally happening.

Netflix sent me a copy of "Fear Street: Prom Queen" early to enjoy, and I couldn't wait to dive in. I grabbed some popcorn and a couple of beers, propped up my feet and hit play with very lofty expectations.

I'm going to keep this review spoiler-free because giving away too much will ruin the entire film. After all, the entire point of "Fear Street" is to figure out who is killing everyone. I don't want to ruin that for everyone.

What I will say is that the plot is pretty straightforward and simple on the surface. Lori Granger (India Fowler) is a bit of a social outcast with some dark family history.

She attempts to become prom queen, and that's when things go south. All the other eligible women slowly start getting picked off one-by-one by a mysterious killer in a mask and red trench coat.

That's where the story unfolds, and as you'd expect, there is plenty of gore and blood along the way with some really wild kills.

Unlike the original three films, "Prom Queen" focuses mostly on female characters. It makes sense. The central event bringing people together and resulting in mass murder is prom.

It's not a bad thing, but definitely a bit of a change of pace from the first three films. Now, is it as good as the 2021 films?

The answer to that is simple.

No.

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" is a very entertaining film to watch. Don't get me wrong on that. It's really entertaining, but it definitely falls short of "1994," "1978" and "1666."

The killer reveal at the end was, honestly, a shade underwhelming and slightly predictable. Personally, it felt like the mystery in the first three was definitely more complex and harder to figure out.

Not to say the reveal in "Prom Queen" is super obvious. It's not, but it's also not shocking at all. The writing is on the wall pretty much the whole way, but that's about all I can say without getting into it deeper.

Overall, I give "Fear Street: Prom Queen" a solid 6.8/10. Not as good as the originals, but 100% worth a watch if you're a fan of fun horror movies. Have you already seen it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.