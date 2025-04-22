Awesome Trailer Released For Sequel To Legendary Horror Film, Features Loaded Cast

The trailer for "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is here, and it looks very intriguing.

Basic info (via the trailer):

Plot: When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer... and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

Cast: Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Rating: Unknown at this time.

For our younger readers, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is viewed as a classic teen slasher. It was released in 1997 and the sequel "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" came out in 1998. There was another film that dropped in 2006 that nobody cares about or wants to acknowledge. There was also a 2021 TV series that wasn't too bad.

Now, fans are getting another movie decades after the originals with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, and it appears it'll be directly tied to the original story, judging from the preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Generally speaking, remakes/sequels of classic films are something I'm always very hesitant about. We all remember the 2012 "Red Dawn" remake and the disaster that dumpster fire was for anyone with eyes and ears who watched. There are plenty of other examples.

However, seeing how some original cast members are returning makes me think "I Know What You Did Last Summer" *MIGHT* have some potential. After all, we have seen some success with a similar model to the "Scream" franchise.

Plus, Madelyn Cline - who burst onto the scene with "Outer Banks" - has a lot of growing star power. Grade-A casting decision for whoever made that call.

A solid female lead is a must for any slasher horror film.

We've been on a nice little horror run. "Sinners" is a must-watch film. "Weapons" with Josh Brolin looks fascinating, and we now have a look at "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Not a bad time for movies. You can catch it starting July 18th, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outick.com.