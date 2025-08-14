Hot or Not? Taylor Swift’s Steamy New Look Divides Fans

Is Taylor Swift hot? It's what the internet is bickering about today.

Is Taylor Swift hot? Is she attractive? Does she move the needle, aside from, you know, being the most popular singer on the planet and maybe in history?

That's what the internet is bickering about today, and it all stems from Taylor's humdinger of an album cover for her upcoming release. She let the cat out of the bag on last night's New Heights podcast with insufferable Travis Kelce and less insufferable Jason Kelce, and it set off a five-alarm alarm on social media.

Frankly, I did a bit of double-take, too. So did my wife, who walked past me as I was scrolling through Twitter, and caught me dissecting Taylor's new look like the Zapruder Film.

Unfortunate spot to be in for a husband, but we've all been there before. Lord knows I have, especially in today's world of Twitter. It's gotten so bad, you pretty much can't open that app in public anymore.

Anyway, when she finally realized it was Taylor Swift and not Sabrina Carpenter, she was immediately intrigued.

"Whoa," she said.

"I know," I responded, just glad she wasn't pissed at me for basically looking at a half-naked woman on my phone.

Anyway, here's the new look. Is she hot? Is this too far? Just right? A lot of questions:

Let's be honest about Taylor Swift, fellas

This is a tough one for me, mainly because I consider myself very anti-Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. That being said, I think my hatred is far more towards Travis than Taylor.

So, I'm going to man up and state the obvious: Taylor Swift is attractive. Stop with the nonsense, fellas. You can't look at that album cover and say otherwise. If you do, you're lying.

Also, please stop using the word "mid." That's far worse than anything Taylor Swift slapped on an album cover. Far worse. I despise that phrase. It's so dumb, and so overused at this point.

Anyway, at the end of the day, fair is fair. I always say that. I'm nothing if not fair. You can hate Taylor Swift all you want for her music, or her politics, or her invading our holy game on Sundays.

I hate her because she sold out country music a decade ago and doesn't even acknowledge us now. Slap in the face, if you ask me.

But saying she's not hot and that you wouldn't try to pick her up at a bar, as if it's somehow beneath you? Come on. Let's not act silly here. Let's be adults. Let's be men.

She's hot. That album cover works. Ray Charles can see it, so you can, too.