Taylor Swift Fans Foaming At The Mouth Because She May Have Done A Trump Pose

Well, they've done it. The Swifties have made me defend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – two people who annoy the piss out of me.

What a day. What a way to end June! Didn't think I'd be here, but when the #content well hits the summer dry spell, you live below your means and make it work.

For those who missed it, Taylor joined Travis and all of his tight end buddies at their annual Tight End University summit this week. Don't ask what it is. I don't care. You don't care. It's basically a football camp led by NFL tight ends, best I can tell. I think ESPN sent a panel to do a live hit from the field.

Dog Days of Summer stuff.

Anyway, Taylor had a great time by all accounts. She even put on a private little show for Travis and all of his buddies. Looked fun. Not really, but I also can't stand Taylor Swift, so I'm admittedly biased.

Things went off the rails yesterday, though, when a picture of Taylor, Travis, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan started making the internet rounds. It's a seemingly harmless picture of them doing a flex pose, which we've all seen/done a billion times.

But when you do a little side-by-side of Will and Taylor Lewan's very similar picture with Donald J. Trump just last fall … yeah, the insufferable Swifties weren't thrilled:

Taylor Swift has Swifties sweating

Anarchy in the Swiftie Streets! Everyone run for cover! The wacko Libs are on the loose. Olympus has FALLEN!

God, I love this. No, Taylor Swift ain't a Donald Trump fan. Duh. She openly endorsed Kamala Harris last year. Joe Biden in 2020. She's a Dem, through and through.

But that doesn't mean she has to be one of those insufferable ones who hates anyone and everyone who so much as utters Donald Trump's name. It's OK to take pictures with a couple of dudes who had the most famous guy in the world on their podcast last year. It'll be OK, I promise.

I don't know where Travis Kelce stands politically, although I'm leaning slightly towards Trump. I know that's where the Mahomes' lean. I think we all know where Harrison Butker stands.

But none of it really should matter – unless, of course, you're on the left. This picture will be burned into their brains forever. They can't stand it.

Sadly for me, it'll probably make me go a little easier on Taylor and Travis this fall. That's gonna eat at me, because I truly can't stand them.

But, fair is fair, and I have to be fair here. Guess I'm a Swiftie now.

What a time to be alive.

God, we need football back.