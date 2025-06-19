Taylor Swift Triggers Trans Idiots By Visiting Sick Child Who Likes Reading Harry Potter Books

Taylor Swift is now being targeted by the trans maniacs.

All Taylor Swift tried to do was visit sick kids in a hospital.

Leave it to the bottom of the barrel trans idiot scumbags to get mad at the pop legend for stopping by a Florida children's hospital to cheer up the kids who are living with terrible illnesses.

Why are the scumbags mad? Taylor had the audacity to stop by one kid's room who was decorated in Harry Potter flags and not turn around and leave.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Seriously.

"Dude, it's got Harry Potter stuff everywhere, it's insane. It's the coolest room ever," Swift told the patient. "I love it."

Here's the video that triggered trans idiots. The kid has Harry Potter flags at the end of the bed:

Why is that bad to the trans scumbags?

Because Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wants trans psychos to stop invading the space of biological females. Big ask, right?

So, because Swift complimented the Harry Potter room, she is now a Rowling supporter. That's how the trans scumbags have interpreted the hospital visit.

A sampling of the trans morons who would be dumb enough to take shots at Taylor Swift for visiting a kid's hospital room & not leaving because there are Harry Potter flags in the room:

"If I was Taylor Swift I would karate chop that child for supporting transphobia #resist," one idiot wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

What a world we're living in. And we're the mentally ill ones.

Right?