Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Lovefest Rocks 'New Heights' Live Stream With Million-Plus Viewers

Taylor Swift, the guest New Heights fans and Swifties were buzzing for, slid into Wednesday’s podcast with Jason Kelce and her beau, Travis Kelce, to chat a whole lot about record label drama and her off-field chemistry with her NFL tight end boyfriend.

Millions tuned in to the episode on Wednesday, with the YouTube premiere at one point averaging 1.3 million concurrent viewers.

Swift described Travis as a "vibe booster" and "human exclamation point" when asked what drew her to him.

"This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago," she said, referencing his bold move after failing to meet her at her July 2023 Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium.

She shared some of her thoughts on the challenging learning curve of watching NFL football after going official with Kelce.

"I thought it was like Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen is here ... and then they blow a whistle and they go at each other," Swift joked.

During the episode's debut, a billboard debuted in New York City, advertising Swift's next album after debuting the project on New Heights.

For the Swifties craving playful banter and heartfelt moments, the episode was full of the couple exchanging soppy words and cozying up on camera.

Their romance, sparked when Travis playfully revealed his crush on New Heights and jokingly tried to slip Swift his number. Then it bloomed from rumor to the most buzzed-about love story in sports. By September 2023, Swift was cheering him on at a Chiefs game.

"When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love," Travis said.

"It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of… It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked."

Swift spent most of the episode recapping her battle to regain control of her music catalog, criticizing record companies and Shamrock Capital.

She also called "Red" her best album.

"I wanted to buy my music outright. I don’t want to be in a partnership," Swift said. "I’m in the business of human emotion."

"Greatest songwriter of all time," Travis claimed.

Visibly emotional, she teared up while reflecting on buying her music rights back: "This will affect the rest of my life. I think about this every day."

"She’s not f**king around," the Chiefs tight end said. "She makes me so much better," he added.

Swift and Kelce’s journey has solidified their status as cultural phenoms. Wednesday’s "New Heights" episode was the latest chapter in this love story and perhaps the final time we'll hear the words "Phoebe Bridgers" in a football podcast.

