Homeland Security Fires Back At Gavin Newsom For Lying Through His Teeth

The Dems finally played their Trump card today in LA, and Gavin Newsom – shockingly – is leading the charge.

He's also lying while doing so. Again, shocking. I know. Didn't see it coming, did you?

For those who missed it, California senator Alex Padilla barged into Kristi Noem's press briefing Thursday afternoon, and started screaming like a child. He was asked to leave. He did not leave. And then, security removed him.

And by that, I mean they whisked him away to the exit, at which point he then started whining about them using their hands to escort him out of the room.

Apparently, he was then briefly handcuffed before being released. Noem and Padilla had a 15-minute conversation a few minutes later, per reports.

Anyway, that all led to A) the Dems crying foul on social media, and B) Padilla holding a presser of his own an hour later after he cleared his head and got over all the trauma he had just endured.

Quick presser, if you ask me, but whatever. Surely it wasn't staged!

That, by the way, was happening right as Gavin Newsom used this ploy as an opportunity to lie to everyone on Twitter about what actually happened:

Don't BS us, Gav

If they can handcuff a U.S. Senator for asking a question, imagine what they will do to you.

No, Gavin. That's a lie. Do not bullshit a bullshitter. I'm the King of this stuff. I know y'all accuse Trump of being a King, but that's wrong. I am the king when it comes to BS.

And that's BS.

That was not a question, Gavin. Come on. Let's not act like children here. That was an unidentified person storming into the Secretary of Homeland Security's press briefing and shouting at her. That's a pretty big difference, wouldn't you say?

Such lies. He's a great politician, though. Give him that. This is EXACTLY what Gavin Newsom wants. It's exactly what the Dems want. They're losing the plot on these RIOTS, because they're just that. They're not peaceful protests. We all see it. They're riots.

So, naturally, they have to flip the script and throw a Hail Mary. And that's what we have here from Gavin Newsom and the insufferable Dems out in California.

And, of course, Homeland Security took the bait:

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem. Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands.

@SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15-minute meeting.

Couple things …

1. It was 100% political theater. Anyone with two eyes and half a brain can see that. You could smell it a mile away. I'm 4,000 miles away in Florida and I smelled it. And hey! No riots here, by the way, for those who care.

2. I will push back a bit on the "lunging" part. Not sure if he lunged. Fair is fair. Probably didn't need to include that. If I'm gonna call out Gavin for lying, I have to call out whoever cobbled up this tweet.

3. I don't care if he WAS wearing his stupid pin. That shouldn't matter at all. Someone barged into a cabinet member's presser and started acting like a snot-nosed teenager. That should lead to an ass-whopping no matter who you are.

OK, that's it for me. That's my two cents.

Everyone carry on with their days. Just make sure to have your BS antennas UP right now. It is FLYING out of the Democratic Party.